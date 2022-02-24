lyrics

BAITHUNGI PIYA BOLERO MEIN LYRICS – Amit Dhull

BAITHUNGI PIYA BOLERO MEIN LYRICS – Amit Dhull
BAITHUNGI PIYA BOLERO MEIN LYRICS – Amit Dhull

BAITHUNGI PIYA BOLERO MEIN LYRICS – Amit Dhull

Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein Lyrics by Amit Dhull ft. Anu Kadyan is brand new haryanvi song sung by Amit Dhull, Anu Kadyan and this latest song is featuring Pardeep Boora, Pooja Hooda, Himank Star. Baithungi Piya Bolero Me song lyrics are penned down by Neenu Sindhar while music is given by GR Music and video has been directed by Ameet Choudhary.

Baithungi Piya Belero Mein Lyrics Amit Dhull
Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein Song Details:
Song: Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein
Singer: Amit Dhull, Anu Kadyan
Lyrics: Neenu Sindhar
Music: GR Music
Starring: Pardeep Boora, Pooja Hooda, Himank Star
Label: Nupur Audio

Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein Lyrics

Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein

Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein

Mahre Zamidare Mein Loan Ghana
Tu Marvavegi Chodon Mein
Bata Kitt Te Leyaun Bolero Main

Mahre Zamidare Mein Loan Ghana
Tu Marvavegi Chodon Mein
Bata Kitt Te Leyaun Bolero Main

Pardeep Boora Boora Boora..

Qualis Tavera Mein Na Jaaun
Re Scorpio Mein Dukh Paaun
Haan Qualis Tavera Mein Na Jaaun
Re Scorpio Mein Dukh Paaun

Thara Neela Ford Na Chahun
Re Mera Kappe Gaat Hiloron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein

Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein

Na Job Koye Mahre Sarkari
Na Tu Jindal Ke Byali Aa Ri
Na Job Koye Mahre Sarkari
Na Tu Jindal Ke Byali Aa Ri

Main Bhola Manas Bahu Ladaku
Pad’ke Maru Kitt Jheron Mein
Bata Kitt Te Leyaun Bolero Main

Mahre Zamidare Mein Loan Ghana
Tu Marvavegi Chodon Mein
Bata Kitt Te Leyaun Bolero Main

Meri Beauty Thi Sabte Nyari
Zamidare Mein Dall’gi Saari
Meri Beauty Thi Sabte Nyari
Zamidare Mein Dall’gi Saari

Ke Baske Nahi The Shaunk Pugane
Ke Jee Sooke Tha Pheron Ne
Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein

Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Me

Rohnat Aale Ka Mila Phone
10 Killyan Pe Badwavan Loan
Rohnat Aale Ka Mila Phone
10 Killyan Pe Badwavan Loan

Arey Neenu Sindhar Teri Kar De Moz
Khole Note’an Ke Boron Ne
Teri Khatar Leyaun Bolero Main

Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein

Its A GR Music!

Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein Music Video

