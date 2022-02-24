BAITHUNGI PIYA BOLERO MEIN LYRICS – Amit Dhull
Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein Lyrics by Amit Dhull ft. Anu Kadyan is brand new haryanvi song sung by Amit Dhull, Anu Kadyan and this latest song is featuring Pardeep Boora, Pooja Hooda, Himank Star. Baithungi Piya Bolero Me song lyrics are penned down by Neenu Sindhar while music is given by GR Music and video has been directed by Ameet Choudhary.
|Song:
|Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein
|Singer:
|Amit Dhull, Anu Kadyan
|Lyrics:
|Neenu Sindhar
|Music:
|GR Music
|Starring:
|Pardeep Boora, Pooja Hooda, Himank Star
|Label:
|Nupur Audio
Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein Lyrics
Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein
Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein
Mahre Zamidare Mein Loan Ghana
Tu Marvavegi Chodon Mein
Bata Kitt Te Leyaun Bolero Main
Mahre Zamidare Mein Loan Ghana
Tu Marvavegi Chodon Mein
Bata Kitt Te Leyaun Bolero Main
Pardeep Boora Boora Boora..
Qualis Tavera Mein Na Jaaun
Re Scorpio Mein Dukh Paaun
Haan Qualis Tavera Mein Na Jaaun
Re Scorpio Mein Dukh Paaun
Thara Neela Ford Na Chahun
Re Mera Kappe Gaat Hiloron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein
Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein
Na Job Koye Mahre Sarkari
Na Tu Jindal Ke Byali Aa Ri
Na Job Koye Mahre Sarkari
Na Tu Jindal Ke Byali Aa Ri
Main Bhola Manas Bahu Ladaku
Pad’ke Maru Kitt Jheron Mein
Bata Kitt Te Leyaun Bolero Main
Mahre Zamidare Mein Loan Ghana
Tu Marvavegi Chodon Mein
Bata Kitt Te Leyaun Bolero Main
Meri Beauty Thi Sabte Nyari
Zamidare Mein Dall’gi Saari
Meri Beauty Thi Sabte Nyari
Zamidare Mein Dall’gi Saari
Ke Baske Nahi The Shaunk Pugane
Ke Jee Sooke Tha Pheron Ne
Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein
Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Me
Rohnat Aale Ka Mila Phone
10 Killyan Pe Badwavan Loan
Rohnat Aale Ka Mila Phone
10 Killyan Pe Badwavan Loan
Arey Neenu Sindhar Teri Kar De Moz
Khole Note’an Ke Boron Ne
Teri Khatar Leyaun Bolero Main
Teri Motor Cycle Gayi
Rahi Na Izzat Daaku Choron Mein
Re Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein
Its A GR Music!
Baithungi Piya Bolero Mein Music Video
Written by:
Neenu Sindhar
Found Any Mistake in Lyrics?, Please Report In Contact Section with Correct Lyrics!
You may also like…
#BAITHUNGI #PIYA #BOLERO #MEIN #LYRICS #Amit #Dhull
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.