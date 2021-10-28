bajaj auto launch pulsar N250 and F250 know about features and price – Bajaj Pulsar’s new variant entered the market: Know

The country’s leading vehicle manufacturer Bajaj has launched its famous bike Bajaj Pulsar in a new avatar. On Thursday, Bajaj launched two models of Pulsar, N250 and F250. In the company, it has been launched with sports and tech design and many features have also been added to it.

If we talk about the features of both the variants of Bajaj Pulsar 250, then it includes many features like projector LED headlamps, assist and slipper clutch, gear indicator and mobile charging. Also, it has a 248.07 cc single cylinder, 2 valve, 4-stroke, oil cooled FI engine. Along with this, suspension with monoshock suspension has been given with Nitrox in its rear and telescopic suspension has been given in its front.

Apart from this, a 5-speed transmission mode has been given in these bikes as well as a semi-digital meter is also available. Both the variants of Bajaj Pulsar have 300mm front disc brake and 230mm rear disc brake. The bike also features flanking reverse boomerang LED DRLs. This will give better visibility to the drivers and will help in controlling the bike properly on the road.

The new Pulsar 250 has been launched in two colours. It has one Racing Red and the other Techno Gray color. If we talk about the price of the new bike, then the company has placed both in the 1.5 lakh segment. The ex-showroom price of Bajaj Pulsar N250 model in Delhi will be Rs 1,38,000 and the ex-showroom price of Bajaj Pulsar F250 will be Rs 1,40,000. Bajaj Auto has high hopes from both the bikes launched before Diwali.

Earlier, the company launched its adventure bike Bajaj Dominar 400 with brand new features and specifications. Bajaj Dominar 400 adventure bike launched with a starting price of Rs 2.17 lakh. Which was launched in the market with two new colors Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.