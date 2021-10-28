Bajaj Auto launches aggressively designed Pulsar F250 and Pulsar N 250 sports bikes, know what’s new and special

Bajaj Auto has launched two of its sports bikes after a long wait. Here you can know the complete details of Pulsar F250 and Pulsar N250.

The country’s leading automaker Bajaj Auto today launched the two bikes of the Pulsar series, which were being awaited for a long time.

Among the two bikes that Bajaj Auto has launched, the first bike is Bajaj Pulsar F250 and the second bike is Bajaj Pulsar N 250. Bajaj has launched both these sports bikes with new design and graphics, with which new specifications have also been given.

First of all, talking about its engine and power, the company has given 248.07 cc single cylinder engine in this bike which is based on oil cooled technology.

This engine can generate 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque, with this engine the company has given a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the braking system of Bajaj Pulsar 250, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in the front and rear and rear wheels of this bike, with which tubeless tires have been added.

Talking about the suspension of this bike, it has a 37 mm telescopic at the front with Nitrox monoshock suspension at the rear.

Talking about the dimensions, the wheelbase of this bike has been kept 1351 mm, ground clearance 165 mm and height 795 mm. Talking about the total weight of the bike, the weight of Bajaj Pulsar F 250 is 164 kg and the weight of Bajaj Pulsar N 250 is 162 kg.

Keeping in mind the longer journeys by Bajaj Auto, this sports bike has given a large fuel tank with 14 liters of fuel capacity.

Talking about the features given in this sports bike, while upgrading it, the company has added features like brand new LED headlamp, mobile charger point, gear indicator, assist and slipper clutch.

Bajaj has kept the starting price of this Bajaj Pulsar F 250 at Rs 1.40 lakh and the starting price of Pulsar N 250 at Rs 1.38 lakh.

Keeping the youth in mind, the company has launched this sports bike with two attractive colors in which the first color is Techno Gray and the second color is Racing Red.