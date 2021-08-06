Bajaj Avenger Street BS6 price, mileage features and other specifications – Bajaj Avenger Street: Take home a downpayment of Rs 13,000, this bike is equipped with ABS

A bike with a low seat height is considered much better for such people whose height is less. In such a situation, even small stature riders can easily drive the bike with low seat height. One such bike is the Bajaj Avenger Street. Talking about cruiser motorcycles, there are limited options in the Indian market.

You can take the Bajaj Avenger Street home after a down payment of Rs 13,000. The total price of this bike is Rs 1,25,719 (On Road Price, Delhi). After the downpayment, you will have to take a total loan of Rs 1,12,719 for 36 months at an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum.

Kia Sonet: Take home this car after down payment of Rs 94 thousand, EMI will have to be paid this much

You will have to pay a total of Rs 1,45,512 for 36 months in which Rs 32,793 will be interest. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 4,042 every month.

At the same time, if you want, you can also take a loan for 60 months. During this, you will have to pay a total of Rs 1,67,400 in 60 months in which interest will be Rs 54,681. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,790 every month.

In this bike you will get 160 cc engine which is capable of generating 15 PS power and 13.7 Nm torque. This bike is capable of giving a mileage of 47 kmpl. Along with this, it will get tubeless tires and disc brakes. This bike is equipped with ABS. The bike gets a forward-set foot rest, which gives a relaxed seating position to tall riders as well.





