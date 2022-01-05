Bajaj Chetak EV re-launched soon with more powerful power know how the features and other features will be

Bajaj Auto is preparing to re-launch the Bajaj Chetak EV soon. This first generation electric scooter from Bajaj had made a strong hold among the people on the basis of better performance. After which the company is now preparing to re-launch the Bajaj Chetak EV with a more powerful battery and motor. Let us know how special the new version of Bajaj Chetak EV will be.

Bajaj Chetak EV will have a strong battery – At present, a battery pack of 4.08kw is being given by the company in Bajaj Chetak EV, which gives an output of 3.8kw. Whereas in the new Chetak EV, the company can give a battery pack of 4.2kw which will give an output of 4.0kw. Along with this, Bajaj Automobile can also offer many new features in the new Chetak EV. Which the company has developed with indigenous technology.

The new Bajaj Chetak EV will have these features – The braking hardware of this electric scooter is likely to include front disc and rear drum setup. The styling and expected features could be more dominant than the Bajaj Chetak. Other styling highlights will include a flat seat, oval rearview mirrors and single-piece grab rails. The Vektorr is expected to come with a round headlamp with an integrated LED DRL, slim apron and a front fork.

The new Bajaj Chetak EV will compete with these – After the launch of Bajaj’s new Chetak EV, it will be a tough competition from the powerful electric scooters of the segment like Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X. Talking about its price, it can come around 1.5 lakh rupees.

Bajaj made a strong investment in the development of electric vehicles Bajaj Auto had promised an investment of Rs 300 crore to accelerate the manufacturing of electric two-wheelers keeping in mind the future. Let us tell you that at present, electric two-wheelers are manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s plant in Akurdi near Pune.