Bajaj CT 100 is available with full year warranty for half the price, gives mileage up to 90 kmpl

Budget is less but want to buy a mileage bike, then read full details of this offer available on Bajaj CT 100 for that.

The two wheeler sector has a wide range of long mileage bikes, with a large number of bikes from companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Honda.

In which today we are talking about Bajaj CT 100 which is a light weight bike which is preferred for low price.

Buying Bajaj CT 100 from the showroom will cost you Rs 53,696, but through the offers mentioned here, you can buy this bike at half the price and take it home.

Today’s offer on this bike is given by BIKES24 which is a second hand two wheeler buying website which has posted this bike on its site and its price is only 31 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the site, the model of this bike is 2015 and its ownership is first, this bike bike has run 72,018 km so far and its registration is registered in DL 05 RTO office in Delhi.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

The company is offering a one-year warranty plan with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

,read this alsoNow take home Royal Enfield Classic 350 for only 90 thousand, not 2 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan)

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and within seven days you do not like this bike or if any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company.

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or any deduction, if you want to buy this Bajaj CT 100, then after this offer, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Bajaj CT 100 is powered by a single cylinder 102 cc engine based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 90 kilometers per liter.