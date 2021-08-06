Bajaj Dominar 400 Take home this powerful bike by paying 25 thousand rupees down payment EMI will have to be paid this much

Bajaj Dominar 400: If you are looking to buy a bike with a powerful engine then Bajaj Motorcycle Dominar 400 can be considered. Bikes of this capacity are seen as premium bikes in the Indian market. At present, it is one of the most affordable power cruiser bikes available in the Indian market.

You can take this bike home by paying a down payment of Rs 25,000. The total price of this bike is Rs 2,45,523 (On Road Price, Delhi). After the downpayment, you will have to take a total loan of Rs 2,20,523 for 36 months at an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum. You will have to pay a total of Rs 2,84,688 in 36 months in which Rs 64,165 will be interest. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 7,908 every month.

Kia Sonet: Take home this car after down payment of Rs 94 thousand, EMI will have to be paid this much

At the same time, if you want, you can also take a loan for 60 months. During this, you will have to pay a total of Rs 3,27,480 in 60 months in which interest will be Rs 1,06,957. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 5,458 every month.

This bike with 373.3 cc engine is capable of generating 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque. The company claims that this bike is capable of giving a mileage of 26.50 km per liter of petrol. In this bike you will get double disc brakes, and tubeless tyres. Coming with a five-speed transmission, this bike comes with a 12-litre fuel tank.





