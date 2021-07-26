Bajaj finance multibagger stock gave 350 percent return

A multibagger stock of Bajaj Finance has given investors a return of 350 per cent in the last 12 years. If an investor invested one lakh in 2009, then today its value has become 3.5 crores.

New Delhi. After the first wave of Corona, the stock market has made investors rich. This is because in 2021, there is a bumper jump in many stocks. This includes all types of smallcap and midcap stocks. Bajaj Finance is one of these which has made investors rich. The stock of Bajaj Finance, which was priced at only Rs 17.64 12 years ago, is today priced at Rs 6,177.05. That is, investors who invested money in this stock 12 years ago have earned an increase of 349 percent.

Read More: Motor Insurance Claim: SBI General Insurance launches new settlement scheme, will get the claim instantly

Listed in NSE in 2002

The multibagger share of Bajaj Finance was listed on the NSE on 5 July 2002. The stock price in 2002 was Rs 5.75. By the year 2008, the price of this stock had increased by about Rs 45. The value of this stock has increased nearly 350 times over the past 12 years. On the other hand, if you look at the chart of the last 5 years, this stock has given returns of more than 495 percent to the investors. Similarly, in the last 6 months, this stock has given returns of more than 25 per cent to its shareholders.

1 lakh became 3.5 crore

If an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in this stock 6 months back and invested during the entire period then its 1 lakh has become close to 1.25 lakh in the last 6 months. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter a year ago, then his 1 lakh would have been around Rs 1.95 lakh. If he would have invested in it, today his investment of 1 lakh would have become about 3.5 crores. This is because the share price of Bajaj Finance has increased 350 times in this period as compared to earlier.

Read More: No need to go anywhere, earn lakhs like this sitting at home

Read More: Open Post Office Savings Account for Rs 500, Get High Return and Tax Rebate of 7000