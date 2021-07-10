Bajaj Finance Offering Highest Interest Rate On FD, Know All Benefit

Bajaj Finance is offering higher interest rates on fixed deposits than many big banks. Here you can also invest online. Let us also tell you how you can benefit from here.

New Delhi. The money deposited in Fixed Deposit is not affected by market fluctuations, and for this reason, Fixed Deposit is the most preferred among the currently available investment instruments. Moreover, it is one of the most reliable options for investing your hard earned money, which gives you maximum returns on your deposits.

FD everywhere from post office to NBSF

Banks, post offices and non-banking finance companies in India provide the facility of fixed deposits to the customers. Bajaj Finance is one of the NBFCs offering this facility. Each institution providing such facility has its own advantages and features. The difference between them can be understood only after comparing the features of fixed deposits of all these institutions thoroughly. If a person wants to invest his money in a safe instrument like FD to grow his corpus over the long term, then it is very important for him to know these differences.

Higher income opportunity with higher interest rates

When it comes to investing in FDs, people prefer higher FD interest rates and they prefer FDs with higher interest rates. FD interest rates in India are subject to RBI regulations. Reduction in the repo rate by RBI also reduces the interest rate offered by commercial banks. Due to this the return on maturity also gets reduced. However, being an NBFC, Bajaj Finance is not directly under the control of the central bank. The reduction in policy rates has much less impact on it as compared to banks. Hence, Bajaj Finance Online FD is more beneficial than FD schemes from banks or even post office.

where do you get interest

– FD interest rates in Bajaj Finance range from 5.65 to 6.60 per cent. While the interest rate for senior citizens ranges from 5.90 to 6.75 percent.

– Normal FD interest rates from 1 year to 5 years in the post office are 5.50 to 6.70 percent. Whereas for senior citizens it is 5.50 to 6.70 percent.

– Normal FD interest rates in banks from 7 days to 5 years are 5.30 to 6.50 percent. Whereas for senior citizens, this interest rate is 5.80 to 6.50 percent.

what is the difference

Fixed deposit rates for post offices in India vary depending on the tenure and senior citizens do not get any additional benefits in the form of higher interest rates. Thus, Bajaj Finance Online FD stands out as the strongest contender, which offers guaranteed high returns as well as several other benefits.

Provides many types of facilities

Post office and bank FDs do not allow investors to receive interest money at regular intervals as per their choice. However, one can choose to invest in a non-cumulative FD plan from Bajaj Finance to receive interest corpus at regular intervals as per their needs. In this scheme, investors get the option of receiving the interest amount on monthly, quarterly, half yearly or yearly basis.

Loan facility as well

Financiers like Bajaj Finance also allow investors the facility to apply for a loan against FD without collateral, and such a facility is not available on a savings account. Investors in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can avail loans up to 75 per cent of the amount invested on their FDs. In this way they can meet the immediate needs of cash.

Safe and simple process of online investment

Bajaj Finance Online FD adopts an end-to-end online process, which allows investors to invest without any exposure. Investors can fill FD forms online with ease, and can also avail an additional rate of 0.10 per cent on booking online.

Rating of CRISIL and ICRA

Bajaj Finance FD has received the highest ratings of (FAAA) and (MAAA) from India’s leading credit rating agencies, i.e. CRISIL and ICRA respectively. Hence, one can invest in Bajaj Finance Online FD very easily without worrying about returns, default or late payment of interest.