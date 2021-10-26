Bajaj flaunts hi-tech features, launches updated version of Bajaj Dominar 400 adventure bike

The country’s leading automaker Bajaj Auto has launched its adventure bike Bajaj Dominar 400 with brand new features and specifications, which were long awaited in the two-wheeler sector.

To make this adventure bike more powerful, Bajaj has added many such accessories which will prove to be of great use to the rider during long journeys, apart from this the bike has been updated with new hi-tech features.

If we talk about the changes or updates made by the company in Bajaj Dominar 400, then the company has given a bigger wind screen than the bike present in this bike, which has been equipped with CDF.

This large wind screen will prove to be very protective to the rider while riding the bike at high speed during long journeys, apart from this a brand new hand guard has been given in the bike.

Keeping in mind the long journeys made through this adventure bike, the company has installed a new luggage carrier with a back stopper.

Talking about the hi-tech features of this bike, Bajaj has given a USB charging port with app based navigation support in this bike.

Talking about the engine and power of Bajaj Dominar 400, it has a single cylinder 373.3 cc engine which is a DOHC engine based on liquid cooled and fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in both the front and rear wheels of this bike, with which dual channel ABS system has been added.

Apart from this, the front and rear brakes of the bike have also been added with the new all digital instrument assist given in the bike. Keeping in mind the safety of the engine and the rider, the engine of this bike has been fitted with metal steel plate and bash plate along with a brand new leg guard has also been installed.

Bajaj Dominar 400 adventure bike has been launched with a starting price of Rs 2.17 lakh, which has been launched in the market with two new colors Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.