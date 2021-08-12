Bajaj Platina with down payment of Rs 7 thousand and EMI of Rs 2229 read full details

When it comes to low cost mileage bikes in the country’s two-wheeler sector, Bajaj Platina is a prominent name in it. The starting price of this bike is Rs 52,915 which goes up to Rs 63,578 in the top model.

If you also want to get a mileage bike but you are not able to make that much budget. So we are going to tell you the down payment and finance offer in which you will be able to buy this bike in a very easy way.

But before knowing that offer, you should know here complete details of Bajaj Platina’s mileage, features and specification. Bajaj Platina is the best selling bike of its company, it is preferred for strong mileage. The company has launched this bike in three variants.

The bike has a single cylinder engine of 102 cc. This engine can generate maximum power of 7.9 PS and maximum torque of 8.3 Nm. A four-speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 96 to 100 kilometers in one liter of petrol. In this bike, the company has given a fuel tank of 11.0 liters, which proves to be a better feature for a long journey. (read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

After knowing the details of this Bajaj Platina, now know the details of down payment and finance offer. Actually, according to the loan and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information related to two-wheeler.

If you buy this bike, then the company will give a loan of Rs 62,245 on it. On which interest will be charged at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum. With which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 6,916. Then you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,229 every month. The tenure of this loan will be 36 months.

But if you want, you can buy this bike according to your pocket by paying more or less down payment. For example, if you make a down payment of 11 thousand rupees for this bike, then the company will give a loan at the rate of 8 percent. In which you have to pay a monthly EMI of just Rs 1,260. The tenure of this loan will be 60 months.





