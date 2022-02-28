Bajaj Pulsar 150 will be available here in the budget of only 13 to 30 thousand, the company will give money back guarantee plan

The ex-showroom price of Bajaj Pulsar 150 is Rs 1.10 lakh but this bike can be yours after reading the details of the offer mentioned here at a very low price.

In the two wheeler sector, the 150 cc segment bikes are preferred for their style and mileage which mostly consists of entry level sports bikes.

In which we are talking about a popular bike in this segment, Bajaj Pulsar 150, which is liked for its style and speed.

If you buy Bajaj Pulsar 150 from the showroom, then you may have to spend up to Rs 1.10 lakh for this, but through the offers mentioned here, you can take this bike home in a budget of just 30 thousand rupees.

But before knowing the details of the offers available on Bajaj Pulsar 150, you should also know the complete details of the engine, power and mileage of this bike.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 149.5 cc single cylinder engine which generates 14 PS of power and 13.25 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj Pulsar 150 bike gives a mileage of 50 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj Pulsar 150, you can know the complete details of all the offers available on this bike in which you are going to get this bike within a very low price.

BIKES24 has listed the 2014 model of this Bajaj Pulsar 150 for sale which has been priced at Rs 30,000. On purchasing this bike, the company is offering a plan of 1 year warranty and 7 days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

The DROOM website has listed the 2011 model of this Bajaj Pulsar 150 for sale at a price of Rs 25,000 and seven finance schemes are available for this bike.

The CARANDBIKE website has posted the 2011 model of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 for sale priced at Rs 13,000 but no offers are being made.