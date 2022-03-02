Bajaj Pulsar 250 now be able to buy in blue color too know how many colors this sports bike available till now

The Blue color variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is currently available at select dealerships. According to Bajaj Auto, the Blue color option of the Pulsar 250 will soon be available across all dealerships.

After Bajaj Pulsar 250, its most popular sports bike, Bajaj Auto launched the N250 and F250 variants last year. Bajaj had priced both these bikes at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh. On the other hand, Bajaj Pulsar 250, N250 and F250 bikes were launched by the company in two color options Red and Techno Gray color. But now the company has also launched Bajaj Pulsar 250 in Blue color. Along with this, Pulsar N250 and F250 bikes will also be available in Blue color option.

At the same time, the ex-showroom price of Bajaj Pulsar 250 Blue color option has been kept at Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand 915.

Apart from this, Bajaj Auto has not made any significant changes in the features and design of the Pulsar 250 in the Blue color option. Talking about the features of this bike, then you get full LED light, full digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13 liter fuel tank, twin barrel exhaust, single piece handlebar, diamond cut alloy wheels, high-quality rear view mirror, split seat. , split rear grab rails and 3D logo have been given on the fuel tank and rear cowl.

On the other hand, if we talk about the engine of this sports bike, then Pulsar 250 will get a 249.07cc single cylinder 2 valve SOHC oil cooled engine which generates 24.5PS of power and 21.5Nm of torque. On the other hand, you will get a 5-speed gearbox in the Pulsar 250 bike.

Talking about the braking system, then this bike will get disc brakes on both sides, along with the company has also added single channel ABS, front forks, nitrox monosock, 17-inch wheels and 100/80 front and 130/70 real tube equipped tyres. have been given.