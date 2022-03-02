Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 250 now be able to buy in blue color too know how many colors this sports bike available till now

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bajaj Pulsar 250 now be able to buy in blue color too know how many colors this sports bike available till now
Written by admin
Bajaj Pulsar 250 now be able to buy in blue color too know how many colors this sports bike available till now

Bajaj Pulsar 250 now be able to buy in blue color too know how many colors this sports bike available till now

Bajaj Pulsar 250 now be able to buy in blue color too know how many colors this sports bike available till now

The Blue color variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is currently available at select dealerships. According to Bajaj Auto, the Blue color option of the Pulsar 250 will soon be available across all dealerships.

After Bajaj Pulsar 250, its most popular sports bike, Bajaj Auto launched the N250 and F250 variants last year. Bajaj had priced both these bikes at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh. On the other hand, Bajaj Pulsar 250, N250 and F250 bikes were launched by the company in two color options Red and Techno Gray color. But now the company has also launched Bajaj Pulsar 250 in Blue color. Along with this, Pulsar N250 and F250 bikes will also be available in Blue color option.

The Blue color variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is currently available at select dealerships. According to Bajaj Auto, the Blue color option of the Pulsar 250 will soon be available across all dealerships. In the Blue color option of Bajaj Pulsar 250, the company has given mono-tone finishing. Along with this, some highlights in the bike have also been given in gray and white colors. At the same time, the ex-showroom price of Bajaj Pulsar 250 Blue color option has been kept at Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand 915.

Apart from this, Bajaj Auto has not made any significant changes in the features and design of the Pulsar 250 in the Blue color option. Talking about the features of this bike, then you get full LED light, full digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13 liter fuel tank, twin barrel exhaust, single piece handlebar, diamond cut alloy wheels, high-quality rear view mirror, split seat. , split rear grab rails and 3D logo have been given on the fuel tank and rear cowl.

READ Also  TVS Sport 12 with strong mileage will be available here for 31 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty

On the other hand, if we talk about the engine of this sports bike, then Pulsar 250 will get a 249.07cc single cylinder 2 valve SOHC oil cooled engine which generates 24.5PS of power and 21.5Nm of torque. On the other hand, you will get a 5-speed gearbox in the Pulsar 250 bike.

Also Read: Simple One Electric Scooter Updated With New Battery Option, Claims 300km Range; Know Price

Talking about the braking system, then this bike will get disc brakes on both sides, along with the company has also added single channel ABS, front forks, nitrox monosock, 17-inch wheels and 100/80 front and 130/70 real tube equipped tyres. have been given.


#Bajaj #Pulsar #buy #blue #color #colors #sports #bike

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Before buying a new car, know the complete details of the CNG avatar of these popular cars Tata Motors launching on January 19

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment