Bajaj Pulsar for 11 thousand and Hero Splendor+ under Rs 7000, Know which other used bikes are coming in Delhi: Bajaj Pulsar for 11 thousand and Hero Splendor+ for Rs 7000, Know which other used bikes are coming in the low budget – Bajaj Pulsar for 11 thousand and Hero Splendor+ for Rs 7000, know which other used bikes are coming in low budget

In recent years, the concept of used car and motorcycle has become very popular. It also fulfills the need of the people and also does not let their budget get affected much.

Along with used cars, the market of second hand motorcycles has also seen a boom in the past few years. Used bikes not only become a support for people in their daily work and travel, but also do not spoil their budget. In such a situation, if you also want a used bike for yourself within a tight budget, then we are telling you about some options here:

At present, 135 used bikes have been enrolled in the country’s capital New Delhi and its surrounding areas, which include scooters and bikes. Their price starts from four thousand rupees and this amount goes up to one lakh 85 thousand rupees. The details of all these bikes are available on the website “Cars and Bikes.com”, related to the automobile sector, according to which, the most expensive bike is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350X EFI BS6 of the year 2021. This train has covered 8354 km. This is a first owner bike, for which one lakh 85 thousand rupees are being asked.

In this list is the 2020 Jawa 300 Dual Channel ABS BS6 vehicle, which has run 3000 km. It is available in Patparganj area of ​​East Delhi and there is a demand of one lakh 65 thousand rupees for it. At the same time, KTM RC 200 ABS of 2019 model is being sold in Sector 45, Gurugram, Haryana, which has covered 11000 km. One and a half lakh rupees are being demanded for this.

The 2018 model TVS Apache RTR 200 4V STD is being sold in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area for Rs 80,000. This bike with the first owner has run 7800 km. In Naoroji Nagar, 2015 model KTM RC 200 STD is being sold for Rs.40,000. This second owner vehicle has run 60 thousand km, while in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, UP, there is a demand of 12 thousand rupees for the 2007 model Hero Honda CD Deluxe STD. This first owner car has run 29 thousand km.

Not only this, Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic of 2008 model is available for Rs.11 thousand. This second owner bike has run 16 thousand km. The first owner’s 2007 model Bajaj XCD 125 is being sold for Rs 10,000. This bike, which is available in Jamia Nagar of South Delhi, has run 35 thousand km, while the Hero Splendor Plus Black and Ascent Edition of 2021 is being sold for seven thousand rupees for seven thousand rupees.

The fourth owner’s car has driven 18 thousand km. It is being sold in Khaira area of ​​Delhi. If you need more information about this vehicles or other vehicles in this list, then you can go to the said website and get the details from there.