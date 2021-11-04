Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports bike worth 1.6 lakhs will be available here only 86 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

If you like sports bikes, then know here the details of offers to buy high speed sports bike Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 at less than half price.

The number of people who prefer the sports bike segment in the country is huge, due to which companies like Bajaj, Hero, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and TVS have launched a long range of these bikes in the market.

If you also like sports bikes but are unable to buy due to being expensive, then here we are telling about the offers available on Bajaj Pulsar RS 200.

In which you can buy this sports bike worth Rs 1.63 lakh and go home for just Rs 86 thousand. But before that it is important for you to know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this bike.

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 bike is a premium sports bike that is liked for its strong design and speed.

In this bike, the company has given a 199.5 cc single cylinder engine, which is a DTSi FI engine based on liquid cooled fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 24.5 PS of power and 18.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in both its wheels.

Regarding the mileage of Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 35 kilometers per liter. After knowing the complete details of this bike, now you can also know the complete details of the offers you are getting on this bike.

Today’s offer has been given on this sports bike by BIKES24, a website that sells second hand bikes, which has listed it on its site and priced it at Rs 86 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2018 and its ownership is first. The bike has run 35,121 km so far and its registration is registered in UP14 RTO of Uttar Pradesh.

On buying this Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 bike, the company is offering one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee plan with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this bike within seven days of purchase, you can return it to the company, after which the company will refund you the full payment.