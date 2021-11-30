Bajaj’s new electric scooter coming to compete with Ola S1 and TVS iQube, plans to produce 4 lakh units of Ather Energy annually

The craze for the purchase of electric scooters is increasing due to the rising fuel prices in the country. Due to which companies are bringing electric scooters one after the other with new and attractive features. Now in this sequence, Bajaj is bringing another e-scooter with its Chetak electric scooter. This e-scooter will compete with EV vehicles like Ola S1 and TVS iQube. It has been spotted testing the Chetak electric scooter on the roads of Pune. On the other hand, keeping in view the demand for electric scooters 450X and 450 Plus from Ather Energy, the company is planning to produce 4 lakh units in a year.

New Electric Scooter from Bajaj

The company is yet to reveal the details of this upcoming Bajaj electric scooter, but some media reports suggest that the outer body of this two-wheeler is quite different as compared to the Chetak EV. The spy image highlights the left rear section of the scooter which shows details like split style saddle, differently designed grab handle, new tire hugger and swingarm section. Also, the bits like rear suspension, rear fenders and tail section are completely different as compared to the Chetak electric scooter.

Higher premium offering from Chetak

The new scooter could be a more premium offering as compared to the Chetak Electric. It can boast of longer range and more powerful motor to compete against rivals like TVS iQube and Ola S1 electric scooter. The Chetak Electric uses a 3.8kW motor powered by a 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack, which gives a range of 95km (in Eco mode). The scooter is expected to launch publicly around the festive season of 2022.

Plan to produce 4 lakh units annually

Ather Energy has launched its second manufacturing facility in Hosur to meet the growing demand for its electric scooters 450X and 450 Plus. The company plans to manufacture 400,000 units per year, up from its current capacity of 120,000 units. In October, Ather Energy posted its best-ever monthly sales numbers, a 12-fold increase over the previous year and a revenue run rate of $100 million, making it the largest EV maker in the segment. .