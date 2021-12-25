Bajrang Dal Burns Santa Claus Effigy Before Christmas Vinod Kari Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Alka Lamba Angry On It PM

Bajrang Dal burnt an effigy of Santa Claus at St. John’s Square in Agra, due to which filmmaker Vinod Kapri and former IAS were seen furious.

Before Christmas, Bajrang Dal burnt an effigy of Santa Claus at St. John’s Square in Agra. Along with this, the right-wing organization also raised slogans of Santa Claus Hi-Hi, Jai Shri Ram and Santa Claus go back. They say that Santa Claus does not come to give gifts but to convert. People were furious at this move of Bajrang Dal. From filmmaker Vinod Kapri to former IAS Surya Pratap Singh and Congress leaders, apart from expressing displeasure over Bajrang Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a dig at it.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri appeared furious over Bajrang Dal burning an effigy of Santa Claus. He also targeted Prime Minister Modi by tweeting and wrote, “One of the achievements of Narendra Modi in seven years – this hated new India. The picture of Santa Claus hitting the shoes, which you have never seen.”

Criticizing this move of the right-wing organization, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “These clowns do not know to respect other religions. The meaning of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ does not fit in their intellects.” Congress leader Alka Lamba shared the video of Bajrang Dal and wrote, “Wishing and wishing a very Merry Christmas to all Indian Christian brothers and sisters. Merry Christmas to all of you.”

Apart from these, social media users also objected to the incident of Bajrang Dal hitting Santa Claus with shoes. A user named Dr Priyanka Singh wrote, “By doing this these people are trying to prove themselves as staunch Hindus. If someone is a true Hindu, he will never do this, because he will respect all religions.

Taking a dig at Bajrang Dal, a user named Anwar Hussain wrote, “Hatred is the most destructive force on earth. It does the most harm to the people who shelter it.” A user named Kanishk wrote, “These are the same people sir, who mix religion with politics and cause violence among people who believe in God.”