Bajrang Dal workers entered the college program four were arrested on charges of love jihad college was also fined

The names of the arrested youths are Adnan Shah, Mohammad Umar, Abdul Qadir and Syed Saqib. Adnan and Abdul Qadir have studied at Oxford College, where the garba event was held, Mohammed Umar and Syed Saqib are said to have bought passes to attend the event.

Arrived at the Garba program organized on Sunday at Oxford College, Indore Bajrang Dal The activists caught four youths and handed them over to the police. The activists objected to his presence in the program. The police arrested those four youths. They were later granted bail and released on Tuesday evening after furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each. The college has also been fined for violating the Kovid protocol.

In the program, the college administration had deputed two Muslim students of the college for the duty of handling the system, but the workers of Bajrang Dal attacked them. love jihad Alleging that he was handed over to the police.

According to Adnan’s uncle Sajid Shah, Adnan was a volunteer at the event. It was erected at least 250 meters from the main ground of the venue. Bajrang Dal members came to him and asked him for ID. “When Adnan reveals his real identity to him, he slaps him. After this, the other three youths were caught and handed over to the police to arrest them all. Sajid said that one thing which all of us including Adnan do not understand why he was targeted?

Bajrang Dal’s local coordinator Tarun Deora has also submitted an application at Gandhi Nagar Police Station demanding action against the organizers of the Garba event. He says the organizers had made it a commercial event. Deora has also alleged that around 3,000 people had gathered for the event, while permission was given for only 800 people.