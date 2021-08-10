Bajrang Poonia injured: Bajran Poonia out of World Wrestling Championship due to injury: Bajrang Poonia out of World Wrestling Championship

Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia will miss the upcoming Wrestling World Championships as he has been advised a six-week rehabilitation to treat his right knee ligament before the Tokyo Games.

The World Championships will be held in Oslo, Norway from 2 to 10 October and Bajrang will not be able to start training until the rehabilitation program is completed.

Bajrang had recently undergone an MRI to find out the severity of his injuries in Russia in June before the Olympics and consulted Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the Sports Medicine Center at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

“I have a ligament injury and Dr. Dinshaw has asked me to go for a six-week rehabilitation program,” Bajrang told PTI. I will not be able to participate in the World Championships.

There is no more ranking competition for the rest of the year and Bajrang said his season is over.

“This year’s World Championships is the only major event left in the calendar. I don’t see myself competing in any other competition this year.

Bajrang was injured while playing in the Ali Aliyev tournament in Russia before the Tokyo Games in June.

When Bajrang withdrew from the semi-final match against Abdulmajid Kudiyev in that tournament, the opponent grabbed his right leg and pulled him in the first period of the match.

The leg drag affected Bajrang’s right knee and he stumbled out of the match. She, however, competed in the Olympics and won a bronze medal in the 65 kg category.

Bajrang said, ‘This was my first Olympics and it was my dream to win an Olympic medal, I played in Tokyo despite the pain. I wanted to do that. ‘

Bajrang said he wants to continue training with his Georgia coach Shako Bentinidis. Bentinidis has returned home as the Indian Wrestling Federation has not yet given him a new contract.

The wrestling federation will meet with all the wrestlers to find out their side before deciding on a new contract for foreign coaches.

Bajrang was training under Bentinidis, while Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya’s personal coach was Kamal Malikov of Russia.

Deepak Punia’s coach was Russia’s Murad Gedarov, who was ruled out of Tokyo for beating the referee in the bronze medal half. Deepak lost the bronze medal match to Miles Nazim Amin of San Marino. The WFI then canceled Gedarov’s contract.

WFI sources said that Ravi’s coach Malikov is almost certain to get a new contract and the federation may consider the Indian wrestler’s request even if Bajrang wants to continue training with Bentrinidis even though he is not completely satisfied.