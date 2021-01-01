Bajrang Punia on Sushil Kumar: Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist says Sushil Kumar is still India’s best wrestler

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Friday that he still considers Sushil Kumar, the jailed wrestler, the best in the country in wrestling as he ended his 56-year wait for a medal in the Summer Games. The battle gave new life to the game.

Bajrang was speaking at a function organized by the Delhi Metro Security Unit of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). During the motivational session of the ceremony, he said, “I don’t think of a better wrestler than Sushil Kumar of India. He revived wrestling by winning an Olympic medal in 2008 and got that medal 56 years later.”



Recently, Bajrang was asked to comment on the murder case involving Sushil. On this he said that he was only voting for his playing career. Sushil had won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics (2008) and four years later in London he improved his performance and won a silver medal.

Delhi Police have arrested Sushil in connection with the alleged murder of a former junior national wrestling champion at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital. Police have also filed a chargesheet against him.

When the wrestler was asked by a security guard what could be done to improve India’s chances in the World Games, he said, “It all starts with the parents.” They need to encourage their children. He is the first guide and trainer. If they don’t encourage their kids to play sports, it can’t be done (good performance in sports and winning medals).

