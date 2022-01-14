‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel was talked about in 2018’- KV Vijayendra said about Salman Khan’s film! ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel was talked about in 2018’ – KV Vijayendra said about Salman Khan’s film!

shared ideas on the sequel

He said that.. “Three years in the past, I shared ideas on a sequel with Salman bhai. At the moment, I received no sure or no from him. I did not know if he appreciated the story as he neither He did not say something nor did he react later.

Pawan’s son Bhaijaan

That is why I by no means talked about Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Although slightly late, Khan delivered the undertaking in a grand style – on stage and in the presence of the RRR forged. Which was fairly completely different.”

KV Vijayendra’s writings

Since then, it’s believed that after once more Salman Khan will be seen in the position of Pawanputra Bhaijaan and the writing of KV Vijayendra will be seen once more. Kabir Khan has additionally reacted to this movie a while again and he said that work will be executed on the movie.

workfront

Salman Khan is at the moment in dialogue about a lot of his tasks and proper now he’s focusing solely on Tiger 3. On the workfront, Salman Khan has been in the information for movies like No Entry Sequel, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, Dabangg 4 and Black Tiger.

Can be seen doing cameo

Other than this, he will also be seen doing cameo in sturdy movies like Lal Singh Chaddha, Pathan and Godfather. Salman Khan can be internet hosting Bigg Boss right now.