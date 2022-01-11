Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s ‘Munni’ Harshaali Malhotra got ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award’

Harshali wrote with this image

Harshali wrote with this image.. “Feeling blessed to obtain the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra). Munni is wanting very stunning on this image and she or he wore a white and pink coloured lehenga to come back right here.

Devoted to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan and Mukesh Chhabra

After receiving this award, Harshali devoted it to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan and Mukesh Chhabra. He wrote, “This award is devoted to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan and Mukesh Chhabra Uncle for believing in me…and to your entire Bajrangi Bhaijaan group.

Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Nationwide Award

Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Nationwide Award on behalf of Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra).” Harshali Malhotra may be very energetic on social media and is commonly seen making brief movies.

Made an enormous identify for himself at a younger age

He has made an enormous identify for himself at a really younger age. It’s stated that very quickly she might be part of one other challenge however an official announcement is but to be made for this.