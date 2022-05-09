Baker Mayfield, Browns both want divorce but these obstacles remain



The 2022 NFL offseason marks the start of a new week and Baker Mayfield remains the property of the Cleveland Browns.

And it’s both amazing and awkward because the Browns don’t want Mayfield. After all, they now have Desan Watson.

And Mayfield doesn’t want the Browns. After all, he wants to prove himself somewhere else.

Both sides have been giving the media average and opinions about each other for some time. So it is an ugly divorce in all respects except the official documents of the court.

And still Baker Mayfield is still Cleveland Brown.

How can this be? How could it be?

Let’s check:

The Browns want to trade with Mayfield but last week, according to a league source, were adamant on the “price they ask.” So the Browns no longer want their former No. 1 overall pick in their team but want to get him a certain price to trade because they believe he will be valuable. Someone.

It’s hardball. Because basically the Browns have so far refused to come down significantly from the price they were asking for for Mayfield even though every other team in the league knows that Mayfield will not be able to stay in the Browns in 2022 and the Browns will have to cut Mayfield if a trade is dropped.

The source, who declined to specify the value of Cleveland’s query, told Outkick, “The Browns are behaving the way they have received leverage,” the source told Outkick, “and at the moment they are not really doing that. . “

The Browns have also made it clear that, according to sources, they are in no way interested in paying a portion of Mayfield’s fully guaranteed $ 18.8 million salary to make a trade more lucrative.

So any team exploring a Mayfield trade, whatever it may be until recently, will have to take its paycheck – something that no team has yet been willing to do.

And why are the parties reluctant to do it?

Because, again, the Brown will have to get rid of Mayfield. And if anyone doesn’t do business for him, they’ll have to cut him off, leaving পুরো 18.8 million of guaranteed money in the form of dead money in Cleveland’s books when the Mayfield signing team can negotiate a new deal – perhaps much, much lower pay.

So from Cleveland’s point of view we now begin to see why no one rushed to trade for Mayfield.

Then there are market perspectives:

The league is taking part in their off-season conditioning programs and minicamps a week after the draft and before the teams hit their mandatory minicamps in June. And most teams now have a quarterback situation that they can at least survive.

Even teams like the Seattle Seahawks, whose starting quarterback looks like Drew Lock, are talking as if they are not interested in upgrading to Mayfield.

“We’re always competing,” coach Pete Carroll said last week while talking about a generic quarterback on Seattle’s Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM and not naming Mayfield for not discrediting the Browns players.

“I’m not saying something you don’t think I’m going to say, but fortunately the way we always did, and it fits again. So we’re looking. I’m not looking to do our business for anyone. I don’t see that happening.”

Yes, that can change. That may change today.

But since the situation needs to change on multiple fronts, this is not something that seems to be an easy solution.

However, Mayfield has its own problems. According to a source familiar with his thinking, he can compete wherever he starts or wherever he starts.

But it’s not clear if he’s willing to back up somewhere and rehabilitate his career in exactly the same way as former high pick Mitchell Trubisky did last year – moving from Chicago to Buffalo as a backup for Josh Allen.

Mayfield must subdue his ego for such a move. And that will almost certainly happen to a team that has an undisputed starting quarterback situation where a bad week or even a bad month will not bring a call to play for Mayfield.

So many moving parts and some obstacles have to be overcome.

And Baker will be with the Mayfield Brown until the obstacles are removed.