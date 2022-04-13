Baker Mayfield says he feels ‘disrespected’ by Browns following Deshaun Watson trade



Baker Mayfield said he felt “disrespected” by the Cleveland Browns when the team decided to trade for Desan Watson last month.

“I’m 100% disrespectful,” Mayfield said In the YNK podcast That aired Wednesday. “Because I was told one thing, and they did another completely. I’m in the middle right now.”

Mayfield was probably referring to the start of this offseason when Andrew Berry, the Browns general manager, said he fully expected to be Mayfield’s starter in 2022 before Watson joined the team from the Houston Texans.

Mayfield thanked Browns fans in a message on social media and reportedly requested a trade on March 17 when the Browns leadership flew to meet Watson, who landed a সম্পূর্ণ 230 million fully guaranteed deal from the party after the trade.

In a pair of grand juries Texas Watson has refused to bring criminal charges against him, but Quarterback still faces 22 counts of sexual harassment.

Mayfield, who is on the Browns roster and will probably be in business soon, initially believed he would land with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, he says the Seattle Seahawks may be “probably the most likely option” after they traded long-time starter Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

“I’m ready for the next chapter, for the next opportunity, because for the next place I’m sure only one year,” he said.

Mayfield noted that Cleveland had four head coaches in his four years, multiple coordinators and a general lack of stability.

“I’m looking for stability at the moment,” Mayfield said. “I have no idea where I’m going, but I’m not nervous. I’m going to try to control what I can. I’m going to try to influence people as much as possible and do my job.”

Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2002 for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Last season, Mayfield struggled with a shoulder injury when he started 14 games and threw for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns, the lowest score of his career.

“If I hadn’t said I fell into all the negativity and stuff last year, I’d be lying to you,” Quarterback said.

Despite the trade-off for Watson, Mayfield said he was grateful for the four years he had spent quarterbacking the Browns.

“I really, really honestly have no regrets about my time at Cleveland that I tried to give in that place,” Mayfield added. “True Clevelander and true Brown’s fans know it.”