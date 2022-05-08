Sports

Baker Mayfield’s camp reportedly thinks Browns tried to sabotage him

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
Baker Mayfield’s camp reportedly thinks Browns tried to sabotage him
Written by admin
Baker Mayfield’s camp reportedly thinks Browns tried to sabotage him

Baker Mayfield’s camp reportedly thinks Browns tried to sabotage him

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

It is safe to say that the Baker Mayfield situation was not improving.

Despite multiple attempts, the Cleveland Browns not only traded quarterbacks, but things seem to get worse over time.

Now, the word “s” is being thrown around – as the Mayfield camp alleges that the Browns tried to sabotage her business for Deshaun Watson, as revealed by ESPN’s Jack Trotter.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) prepares for an NFL football match against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) prepares for an NFL football match against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
(AP Photo / Jean J. Pushkar)

“According to multiple sources, Mayfield’s close ones – who missed a match due to his shoulder injury – were surprised at the time that the Browns were trying to make Mayfield look as helpless as possible in prime time, possibly paving the way for the franchise to explain why it is off-season. Could move away from him, “Trotter reported.

The Browners expected Mayfield to trade during the NFL Draft. That has come and gone. Now, many parties are not even talking about trade.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland.
(AP Photo / David Richard, file)

NFL defeats Hugh Jackson again

The Carolina Panthers no longer seem interested in getting Matt Coral out of the draft. The Seattle Seahawks radar doesn’t even have half of Mayfield – and it comes straight from coach Pete Carroll. And Brown doesn’t want to be the hook for Mayfield’s $ 18 million salary.

READ Also  Kyle Connor scores 47th, Jets rally for win over Kraken

So if a deal is going to happen, well, things have to change radically between now and the start of the season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
(AP Photo / Ron Schwann)

We know for sure that Browns and Mayfield cannot continue like this, or really, at all.

It’s great that the Browns have brought down Watson. She’s much better, much more consistent QB. But it was a football disaster that Mayfield did not move.

#Baker #Mayfields #camp #reportedly #thinks #Browns #sabotage

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment