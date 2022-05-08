Baker Mayfield’s camp reportedly thinks Browns tried to sabotage him



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

It is safe to say that the Baker Mayfield situation was not improving.

Despite multiple attempts, the Cleveland Browns not only traded quarterbacks, but things seem to get worse over time.

Now, the word “s” is being thrown around – as the Mayfield camp alleges that the Browns tried to sabotage her business for Deshaun Watson, as revealed by ESPN’s Jack Trotter.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“According to multiple sources, Mayfield’s close ones – who missed a match due to his shoulder injury – were surprised at the time that the Browns were trying to make Mayfield look as helpless as possible in prime time, possibly paving the way for the franchise to explain why it is off-season. Could move away from him, “Trotter reported.

The Browners expected Mayfield to trade during the NFL Draft. That has come and gone. Now, many parties are not even talking about trade.

NFL defeats Hugh Jackson again

The Carolina Panthers no longer seem interested in getting Matt Coral out of the draft. The Seattle Seahawks radar doesn’t even have half of Mayfield – and it comes straight from coach Pete Carroll. And Brown doesn’t want to be the hook for Mayfield’s $ 18 million salary.

So if a deal is going to happen, well, things have to change radically between now and the start of the season.

We know for sure that Browns and Mayfield cannot continue like this, or really, at all.

It’s great that the Browns have brought down Watson. She’s much better, much more consistent QB. But it was a football disaster that Mayfield did not move.