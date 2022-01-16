Baking chips sold at Walmart recalled





(WWTI) — Lily’s Sweets is voluntarily recalling 18,855 instances of one in all their merchandise because of the presence of soy lecithin. In accordance with america Meals and Drug Administration, the corporate’s 7-ounce Peppermint Taste Baking Chips are being recalled.

The product was a restricted vacation seasonal providing accessible completely at Walmart shops in america. The error was found after shoppers contacted the corporate and reported discovering the white sweet items blended with Lily’s Peppermint Taste Baking Chips. The white disc-shaped sweet items reportedly comprise soy lecithin, sugar, and different elements that aren’t current in Lily’s Peppermint Taste chips.

The product is being recalled to guard those that have a extreme allergy or sensitivity to soy and mustn’t devour the product. Nevertheless, there haven’t been any studies of sickness or damage.

Details about the recalled product may be discovered beneath.

UPC Quantity Bundle Description Lot Code Data (BB adopted by) 8-10003-46159-9 7 oz Pouch Lily’s Peppermint Taste Baking Chips 01/24/2023 BS

01/25/2023 AS, 01/25/2023 BS, 01/25/23 CS

01/26/2023 AS, 01/26/2023 BS, 01/26/23 CS

01/27/2023 AS, 01/27/2023 BS, 01/27/23 CS

01/28/2023 AS, 01/28/2023 BS

01/31/2023 AS, 01/31/2023 BS

02/01/2023 AS, 02/01/2023 BS, 02/01/23 CS

02/02/2023 AS, 02/02/2023 BS, 02/02/23 CS

02/03/2023 AS, 02/03/2023 BS, 02/03/23 CS

02/04/2023 AS, 02/04/2023 BS

Shoppers who bought the affected product are urged to contact the corporate for a full refund. They will accomplish that by finishing a contact type or by calling Lily’s client contact line at (877)587-0557.