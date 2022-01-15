Baking chips sold at Walmart recalled





(WWTI) — Lily’s Sweets is voluntarily recalling 18,855 instances of one in every of their merchandise as a result of presence of soy lecithin.

In keeping with the US Meals and Drug Administration, the corporate’s 7-ounce Peppermint Taste Baking Chips are being recalled. The product was a restricted vacation seasonal providing accessible completely at Walmart shops in the US.

The error was found after shoppers contacted the corporate and reported discovering the white sweet items blended with Lily’s Peppermint Taste Baking Chips. The white disc-shaped sweet items reportedly comprise soy lecithin, sugar, and different components that aren’t current in Lily’s Peppermint Taste chips.

The product is being recalled to guard those that have a extreme allergy or sensitivity to soy and mustn’t devour the product. Nevertheless, there haven’t been any experiences of sickness or harm.

Details about the recalled product will be discovered beneath.

UPC Quantity Bundle Description Lot Code Info (BB adopted by) 8-10003-46159-9 7 oz Pouch Lily’s Peppermint Taste Baking Chips 01/24/2023 BS

01/25/2023 AS, 01/25/2023 BS, 01/25/23 CS

01/26/2023 AS, 01/26/2023 BS, 01/26/23 CS

01/27/2023 AS, 01/27/2023 BS, 01/27/23 CS

01/28/2023 AS, 01/28/2023 BS

01/31/2023 AS, 01/31/2023 BS

02/01/2023 AS, 02/01/2023 BS, 02/01/23 CS

02/02/2023 AS, 02/02/2023 BS, 02/02/23 CS

02/03/2023 AS, 02/03/2023 BS, 02/03/23 CS

02/04/2023 AS, 02/04/2023 BS

Shoppers who bought the affected product are urged to contact the corporate for a full refund. They will accomplish that by finishing a contact type at https://lilys.com/pages/contact-usExternal Hyperlink Disclaimer or by calling Lily’s shopper contact line at (877)587-0557.