Bakshi said on Shah’s warning to Pak – we have many options, Pak panelist tightened the taunt and Arnab gave this answer

When Pakistan panelists questioned the Balakot air strike, Arnab Goswami put forward the statement of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. The Pak panelist was taking a jibe at the remarks of Major General GD Bakshi.

There was a heated debate between the panelists of India and Pakistan in a TV Tibet regarding Home Minister Amit Shah’s warning of surgical strike to Pakistan. Retired Major General GD Bakshi, while answering the questions of the anchor, said that India has many options for Pakistan.

When Arnab Goswami, present as an anchor in an ongoing debate on Republic TV, asked GD Bakshi about India’s option, he said that we have many options. We have surgical strike, air strike, cruise missile attack. Bakshi also told about the action taken on Pakistan after the Pulwama and Uri attacks during this period.

Major Bakshi was just speaking, that the panelists associated with Pakistan started interrupting him. Pakistan panelist said that India has not tried these options before? What has been its result? Fake story about surgical strike has been spread in India. After this, Arnab replied to this saying that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also knows about it.

Arnab said that Imran Khan himself has admitted that India has dropped bombs on us. He has publicly acknowledged it. He has said this on television as well.

Let us tell you that Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Goa that if Pakistan does not improve, then there can be another surgical strike. Shah has said that it is not so easy to tamper with the borders of India, as the question comes, the answer will be given. There was a time when there used to be talk, now it doesn’t matter.

Let us tell you that once again terrorist incidents against minorities have started increasing in Kashmir. This time, along with the Kashmiri Pandits, there is also the Sikh community on the target of terrorists. Terrorists have killed many people of these communities in recent times. Along with this, the army has also been a victim of these attacks. Along with the terrorists, many soldiers have also been martyred in the recent encounters. Shah’s statement is being linked to these incidents.