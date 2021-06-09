Bal Thackeray Biopic Balkadu





Mumbai: Movie producer Swapna Patkar was arrested on Tuesday on dishonest and forgery prices for allegedly acquiring a pretend Ph.D. diploma in scientific physiology and utilizing it to get a job in a hospital right here, a police official mentioned. Patkar (39) is greatest identified for producing Marathi movie Balkadu, a biopic of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray which was launched in 2015. She was arrested after an FIR was registered in opposition to her on the Bandra police station in suburban Mumbai on Could 26 below IPC sections 419 (dishonest by personation), 420 (dishonest), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for goal of dishonest), the official mentioned.

Swapna Patkar had been practising as a scientific psychologist at a outstanding hospital situated in Bandra (West) since 2016, he mentioned. A 51-year-old social employee, Gurdeep Kaur Singh, had lodged a police criticism in opposition to Patkar after Singh obtained a set of paperwork in a sealed envelope in April associated to the latter’s PhD diploma from an nameless supply, the official mentioned.

In keeping with the paperwork, the PhD certificates of Patkar, purportedly issued by the Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj College, Kanpur, in 2009 was really pretend, he mentioned.

Utilizing the alleged pretend diploma, Patkar managed to get an appointment on the hospital as an honorary advisor and was treating folks having psychological well being points, the official mentioned.

On Could 26, Singh approached the Bandra police with the criticism in opposition to Patkar, he mentioned, including additional probe within the case was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)