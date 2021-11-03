Bal Thackeray used to send messages to Sanjay Dutt daily in jail, the actor narrated the story of the first meeting

Sanjay Dutt had told in an interview that when he was in Arthur Road Jail, he used to get a message from Bal Thackeray every day and before going to America, his mother had given him a message.

Superstar Sanjay Dutt is currently in discussion about his next film ‘Shamshera’. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the lead role in this film. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are also playing lead roles in the film. Today, even though Sanjay Dutt is counted among the most successful actors of Bollywood, he has seen many ups and downs in his career. He also spent a long time in jail for possessing weapons. Sanjay had told that Bal Thackeray had helped him the most in this difficulty.

During an interview, Sanjay Dutt had said, ‘I first heard the name of Balasaheb from my mother. Mother always used to say that Saheb is her brother and she respects him a lot. When my mother went to America for treatment, she had called all three of us and said that if anything ever happens in life, my brother Thackeray saheb must go to him. I first went to Siddhivinayak after coming out of jail and then went to meet Balasaheb. This was my first meeting with him.

Sanjay Dutt further explains, ‘Balasaheb used to love me very much. Till the time I was in Arthur Road Jail, he used to get messages to me every day and he used to tell me not to worry about speaking to Sanjay, I am here. He was more of a patriot than a politician. If he fell in love with someone, then if someone is wrong or right then he used to love him. If you get angry, then understand that it is over.

Sanjay Dutt used to do such work to get his insistence fulfilled: Sunil Dutt had told in the TV show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’, ‘If Sanju was determined to do something, we would have found it difficult to stop him. We were in Italy and Sanju was about three and a half years old. He saw the horse-carriage there and started insisting to sit in it. When we refused, he started crying loudly and started rolling on the road. Now all the people present there were looking at us and saying that how harsh are the parents who are not fulfilling the mother of their child. Because of Sanjay again we had that meeting sitting in a horse-cart.