Balaji Telefilms and Pen Marudhar Acquired all India theatrical rights to Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’! , Balaji Telefilms and Pen Marudhar take all India theatrical rights to Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’!

Presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles, while the film’s music is composed by Sachet and Parampara, Jersey 31 All set for release on December 2021.

This is Shahid Kapoor’s next mega release after a blockbuster film like Kabir Singh. Filming for Jersey began two years ago and due to the pandemic theatrical release was put on hold by the producers until it was safe for audiences to watch it in theatres, as it is now safe to watch in theatres.

The film, which is a remake of the commercially successful and National Award winning Telugu film ‘Jersey’, has been much awaited by the audience and trade and now directors Gowtham Tinnanuri and Shahid Kapoor have to present the magic of the Hindi film to the audience. .

Keeping all this in mind and to ensure that the film gets the best release possible, the makers have decided to tie up with Balaji Telefilms and Pen Marudhar for an all India theatrical release of the film.

Talking about this development, Producer Aman Gill says, “After a long wait we are excited to release our film Jersey in the theaters and we feel that Balaji will get the best release for our film. There is no better partner than Telefilms and Pen Marudhar.”

Ekta Kapoor, Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms says, “A film like Jersey deserves a theater viewing experience and it is exciting that we are able to bring it to the audience.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Marudhar says, “The content of this film deserves a big release in theatres, and we are glad to be associated with and release a great film.”

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 14:48 [IST]