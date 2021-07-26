Entertainment Balam Reel Bana Lena Bhojpuri Song Khesari Lal Yadav Dance Number Rocking on YouTube | Khesari Lal Yadav made a tremendous dance number with the help of Shiv Bhakti, the song is going viral

Written by

Balam Reel Bana Lena Bhojpuri Song Khesari Lal Yadav Dance Number Rocking on YouTube | Khesari Lal Yadav made a tremendous dance number with the help of Shiv Bhakti, the song is going viral Khesari Lal Yadav In the month of Sawan, everyone is wearing saffron clothes and everyone is seen in devotional style. But in the meantime Khesari Lal Yadav’s wife insists on taking a selfie from him. Khesari Lal Yadav

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);

#Balam #Reel #Bana #Lena #Bhojpuri #Song #Khesari #Lal #Yadav #Dance #Number #Rocking #YouTube #Khesari #Lal #Yadav #tremendous #dance #number #Shiv #Bhakti #song #viral