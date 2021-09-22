Balanchine, teacher: ‘I pushed everyone’
The setting is a ballet class, and the year is 1974. George Balanchine throws up his arms in anger after seeing a dancer performing a move incorrectly at the barre. We can’t see her, and what she’s doing wrong, but we get how hard Balanchine is taking it. It’s not just his words – “this is bad” – but the punctuation of his body, loud, nimble, alive.
His hands slap on his thighs. He raises an arm like a stiff branch, to show how far one leg should be raised. It is not high; It is parallel to the floor.
“Go Sufficient,” he says, before lifting it a couple inches. “To go up later. Look? ‘Cause if you go up, you fall down.’
His hand falls down, hitting his leg. Then his zinger: “Newton’s law.”
The new film, “In Balanchine’s Classroom,” directed by Connie Hochman, focuses on the phenomenal choreographer’s teaching—and how it infused her dance with vocal, musical brilliance at the New York City Ballet. It is both exciting and heartwarming. To love Balanchine is to love this movie; To love this film is to love ballet, especially a dancer like Balanchine and her kind: daring, fast, strong, free, in one with the music. Each is different from the next. It mattered to him.
“What do you see?” He says in one voice. “You see one person doing this. This person, not another. This particular person. This particular leg is raised or the neck is bent. I care about these people, you see.”
Balanchine is irreplaceable. His ballets are still performed, mostly regularly by City Ballet, a company he formed with Lincoln Kirstin, but are they performed in the same way? It is this question that makes the film heart-wrenching. Every year since Balanchine’s death in 1983, his legacy has become more vulnerable. The pandemic intensified it.
In many ways, “In Balanchine’s Classroom” is a call to action, an opportunity to study what he left behind: his teaching, which was the basis of all that came after him. Not only did he revolutionize ballet, but he also reflected the spirit of the times, giving it a sense of timelessness.
“I feel sad too,” said Hochman, a dancer who studied at the City Ballet-affiliated School of American Ballet as a child in the 1960s. “But I always like to remember that Balanchine was such an optimist.”
“He was sometimes pulling his hair out trying to get his point across,” he said, “but he just lived with it because he really believed in his dancers and he loved them so much.”
Since Hochmann began work on the documentary more than 10 years ago, many of the dancers he interviewed have died, including Jacques d’Ambois. Respected teachers such as former principal Suki Schorer, who began teaching at Balanchine’s request in the early 1960s and continues to do so at the School of American Ballet, are getting older. This film keeps his voice intact, and much more, is priceless. (Hochman is also building a collection of dozens of dancers he interviewed for the film. A selection of snippets are available online.)
Merrill Ashley, a former principal who appeared in the film, said that Balanchine used to say that he would be remembered more for his teaching than his ballet. “I don’t think it has happened, but I think it should,” she said in an interview. “And I think it would be an important tool to show the world how he taught, and that was important to him. He was a teacher.”
And he did not teach through counting and imagination alone. The film shows so clearly how his vision of movement lived inside his body. Rare archival footage of his teaching and rehearsals show not only his speed and accuracy, but the eclecticism of his own dancing body as he demonstrates what he seeks. Balanchine is clear, but he is not submissive. He eats up space.
One of Hochman’s biggest challenges was locating Balanchine’s film. Classroom material comes from Jerome Robbins and Christine Redpath, who was then a dancer at the company and is now a repertory director. In diving into the digital archive of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Hochman combed through metadata. If she found something with words like “‘rehearsals'” and “‘Balanchine works with the dancers’,” she noted it.
Part of the material she found is extraordinary: footage from the shoot of the 1981 TV production “The Spellbound Child,” or “L’enfant et les sortilleges,” set at Ravel. The rehearsals were filmed, which meant “Blanchine’s hours and hours were working on that ballet,” Hochman said. “They were drawing the path and the camera angle of the dancers. It was wonderful.”
It is a fantasy ballet, filled with creatures and objects that come to life; Balanchine, who composed its first version in 1925 for the Opera di Monte-Carlo, revived it in 1975 for the City Ballet’s Ravel Festival. At one rehearsal, he asks a dancer if she can “start running forever.” He’s not sure what he means – who would? – then he shows it, lunging on the floor and moving back and forth a bit as if he’s about to land but some invisible force prevents him from doing so.
“Something like that,” he says.
Balanchine, here and in the classroom footage, is an enviable force: The film can be blurry or grainy, but that’s not intended. “Have you seen moths in your life?” He asks a group out before taking off in a serpentine swoop as if it were suddenly a moonlit night. Whoosh! He is so fast, so urgent. It’s even more mesmerizing in his digitized films teaching in the classroom, as the twinkling lights give him a ghostly, supernatural appearance.
“It’s so magical,” Hochman said. “But when you look at it, I think on an unconscious level, you think it’s hardly done, because the dance evaporates—everything is gone, but we just have this little sign The spoiling really adds to its meaning.”
Why would a dancer who never took a class from Balanchine want to make a film on her education? Hochman, who would later become a member of the Pennsylvania Ballet, liked the class. And when the Pennsylvania Ballet performs in New York, her former teacher, Shorr, will come to see her dance.
“I did a single in ‘Raymonda Variation,’ and Sookie came backstage,” Hochman said. “He’s very spirited and very blunt, and he said: ‘It was cute, Connie, but you don’t get it. It’s about protest.’ And she started right there in the dressing room trying to figure out from me what the difference was. The Balanchine dancers knew something I didn’t know. It was like fog.”
She wanted to get to the bottom of it for herself. And more importantly, she wanted to preserve the dancers’ perspective on Balanchine and her training, and show how Balanchine nurtured the personalities of her dancers.
Even if you didn’t have the luxury of seeing the company while he was in charge (I hopelessly didn’t), “Balanchine’s Classroom” shows that he can make dancers more precise, stronger, more musical. Will stop at nothing to make even more. Self. “I wanted a certain way to dance,” he says in another voice-over. “I want to have a neat dancer. So I pushed everyone.”
Balanchina studied at the Imperial Ballet School in St. Petersburg, Russia, from the age of 9. (He left the Soviet Union in 1924.) Ashley said that classical training was what he had given her. “When people say he’s not teaching classical ballet, it’s just ridiculous,” she said. “He’s going back to the basic essence of ballet.”
What happens when there is no one left to fix myths? Ashley isn’t alone in worrying about her legacy as a teacher and misconceptions about some of her ideas: she wanted the hand to be round like petals with fingers separated, but sometimes it was claws. looks like. And there is a belief that he did not want his dancers to put any weight on their heels while dancing. Balanchine really wanted the feeling for the dancers to be nothing more than a piece of onion skin between the heel and the floor. “A piece of paper, that’s all,” said Ashley. “Your heel may touch the floor, but your weight may not be in the heel.”
While the City Ballet may still feel like a sumptuous bouquet—Balanchine used to say that his dancers were like flowers that bloomed at different times to make up a garden—it’s not hard to imagine what it is today. Let’s turn the dancers into something excellent. “I look at it this way: They chose people with strong personalities that they liked,” Hochman said. “The rigors of ballet technique could not suppress them.”
Hochmann portrays some of those personalities: How did they become so devoted? what was the spark? There is something particularly striking in Heather Watts’ story. A free spirit from California, Watts said in an interview that he used to call her his little flower child. That was a problem — “discipline wasn’t my middle name,” she admits in the film — but that wouldn’t leave her.
One day, when she was getting late for the fitting of the dress, Balanchine told her that this was her last chance. Around that time, he got the lead role in “Serenade”, and after the performance, Balanchine delivered the words that focused his attention: “You were good.”
“In that moment,” Watts says in the film, “he becomes the only voice in my head that can guide me to what I want most.”
Hochman shows Watts (and others, too) training young dancers: passing on his knowledge that there is no such thing as a safe in Balanchine ballet. Sometimes Watts finds that the dancers she works with are improving but then settles down to a safer place. “You have to keep going,” she said. “And that’s what he did to us.”
Dancers today like to use the expression that the choreography is in their bodies. For Watts, it means trouble. “You’re not dancing on the edge of a volcano,” she said. “And you’re not hanging on that note like your life depended on it.”
She thinks about the role of Dewdrop in “The Nutcracker”. In it, Balanchine challenges her to run as fast as she can, bend and fly as far as she can – not touching the ground.
“He gave me the courage not to touch the ground,” Vats said. “It’s exhilarating. It’s an exhilarating adventure.”
