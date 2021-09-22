Balanchine, teacher: ‘I pushed everyone’

The setting is a ballet class, and the year is 1974. George Balanchine throws up his arms in anger after seeing a dancer performing a move incorrectly at the barre. We can’t see her, and what she’s doing wrong, but we get how hard Balanchine is taking it. It’s not just his words – “this is bad” – but the punctuation of his body, loud, nimble, alive.

His hands slap on his thighs. He raises an arm like a stiff branch, to show how far one leg should be raised. It is not high; It is parallel to the floor.

“Go Sufficient,” he says, before lifting it a couple inches. “To go up later. Look? ‘Cause if you go up, you fall down.’

His hand falls down, hitting his leg. Then his zinger: “Newton’s law.”

The new film, “In Balanchine’s Classroom,” directed by Connie Hochman, focuses on the phenomenal choreographer’s teaching—and how it infused her dance with vocal, musical brilliance at the New York City Ballet. It is both exciting and heartwarming. To love Balanchine is to love this movie; To love this film is to love ballet, especially a dancer like Balanchine and her kind: daring, fast, strong, free, in one with the music. Each is different from the next. It mattered to him.