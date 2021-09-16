‘Balanchines in the Classroom’ Review: Ineffective Teaching
Newton was in mathematics; In psychology, Freud was; And in American ballet, George Balanchine was a fundamental genius. He was a Georgian choreographer born in Russia, who rose to prominence with the ballet Ras in Paris, and emigrated from Europe to the United States in 1933. There, Balanchine helped found the highly influential School of American Ballet and the New York City Ballet, and he used those institutions to revolutionize the dance form performed in the United States.
Every day, Balanchine taught a class for his New York City Ballet Company, and it was there that he demonstrated his vision of what dance should be. The documentary “In Balanchine’s Classroom” adds archival footage from Balanchine’s studio, including current interviews with the dancers. He equates the experience to being a disciple of Einstein.
A beautiful act of translation is what sees this documentary, as Balanchine’s alumni – now teachers themselves – attempt to represent their movements in speech. His failure to find the correct equivalence between these two languages alludes to the choreographer’s plight: “Do it this way” is a meaningless instruction if the mysterious “it” cannot already be done.
In an entertaining sequence, director Connie Hochman shows the master at work. While describing the dance, Balanchine grunts and seizes, and his confused apostles must turn his verbal and physical contradictions into perfect plaits and pirouettes. Decades later, his students sighed, shrugged, and gestured like their instructor. The archival footage of Balanchine’s company becomes visual relief to his verbal frustration in its prime, splendid proof that it is possible to master an indescribable method.
