‘Balanchines in the Classroom’ Review: Ineffective Teaching

Newton was in mathematics; In psychology, Freud was; And in American ballet, George Balanchine was a fundamental genius. He was a Georgian choreographer born in Russia, who rose to prominence with the ballet Ras in Paris, and emigrated from Europe to the United States in 1933. There, Balanchine helped found the highly influential School of American Ballet and the New York City Ballet, and he used those institutions to revolutionize the dance form performed in the United States.

Every day, Balanchine taught a class for his New York City Ballet Company, and it was there that he demonstrated his vision of what dance should be. The documentary “In Balanchine’s Classroom” adds archival footage from Balanchine’s studio, including current interviews with the dancers. He equates the experience to being a disciple of Einstein.