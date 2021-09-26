Balbir Sidhu cried after leaving the cabinet: Expansion of the Punjab cabinet, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar, who were in the previous cabinet, asked what was their fault for their omission: – ‘Finally, for what fault was I removed from the cabinet? ‘

In Punjab, on Sunday, several old veterans were discharged in the cabinet expansion of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy, where some new faces were placed. Senior Congress leaders Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kanger are also among the only strong leaders who have lost their seats. Both leaders have asked what crime they have been convicted of.The previous cabinet, headed by Capt Amarinder Singh, included Balbir and Gurpreet. He has questioned the high command as to what was wrong with him being shown the way out of the cabinet.

The two leaders held a joint press conference shortly before the expansion of Channy’s cabinet. Meanwhile, Balbir could not control himself and started crying. He asked the High Command, ‘What is my fault in the end?’

Balbir said, “I want to ask the party high command what was wrong with me that I was thrown out of the cabinet.” Balbir was the health minister in the previous cabinet. He said, ‘They should have asked me to resign. I will gladly give it. ‘

Balbir said people in his area are very disappointed. He does not regret going to the ministry, nor is he greedy for power. What was needed was an insult. What we needed to be ashamed of in the end, he said.

Balbir said that when the second wave of Corona reached Shige, he was busy serving the people day and night. Despite this, he was not given a place in the cabinet. Along with Balbir, Kangar also asked the High Command for the same order.

Gurpreet Singh had the power department. He claimed that you are working hard. Late at night he would listen to people’s electricity related problems and try to solve them. When he had the revenue department, he had digitized the entire record.

Charanjit Singh Channy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab on September 20. Six days later, the ministers were sworn in on Sunday as part of a cabinet expansion. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to all the ministers at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.