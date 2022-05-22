Balcony Burglar Breaks Into NYC Apartment, Stabs Husband to Death: NYPD

Balcony Burglar Breaks Into NYC Condo, Stabs Husband to Loss of life: NYPD





A suspect scaling residence constructing balconies in the midst of the night time broke into a 3rd ground unit and stabbed a Queens man to dying, police mentioned.

The intruder shocked a pair within the top-floor residence, coming into by a balcony window round 2 a.m. Sunday, in accordance to authorities.

Police mentioned the spouse sleeping inside was startled awake and managed to get away, however her husband was not so fortunate. The 35-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed the person a number of instances with a pointy object.

Then the suspect tried to make his escape. Police mentioned he fled and jumped down to the second-floor balcony and tried to enter that residence as properly, however the individuals inside referred to as 911.

When police arrived, the alleged killer was cutting down the constructing once more. Officers deployed a taser and took the person into custody.

Investigators have been working to decide a motive for the intruder’s weird lethal break-in.

