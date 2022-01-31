Bald Eagle named ‘Rover’ spotted in Manhattan’s Central Park



MANHATTAN (WABC) — Eagle-eyed bird watchers are flocking to Central park, hoping to get a glimpse of the newest celebrity to visit Manhattan.

Rover is a bald eagle who was spotted Monday morning in Central Park.

The bird with a 6-foot wingspan was spotted around 7:30 a.m. on the southeast side of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir.

It’s the not first time Rover has been spotted and experts say it’s a great victory for conservation.

Bald eagles were in big trouble, and in small numbers, not so long ago.

David Barrett of Twitter’s Manhattan Bird Alert says there are now more than 400 pairs nesting in New York State.

He said while eagles to fly over Central Park from time to time, Rover seems to be sticking around.

“This bald eagle nicknamed Rover came to Brooklyn over the last couple years and is now in Central Park, we know who it is and its history because we have a tag on it,” Barrett said. “Rover grew up in Connecticut in 2018 then moved to Brooklyn a couple of years ago and became a big favorite of birders there.”

Barrett calls the reservoir on 90th Street a kind of cafeteria as eagles like to eat smaller birds and fish.

Barret said bald eagles have been known to even kill deer before.

Other bird watchers managed to get some amazing pictures of the majestic bird on other occasions.

NYC has a new favorite bird – the Bald Eagle! Rover has been spotted around the reservoir in #CentralPark. 50 years ago there was only one bald eagle nest in the whole state of New York. Now we’re over 400 nests! https://t.co/fJHG52VP2d #birdcpp — Audubon New York (@AudubonNY) January 31, 2022

Brad Balliett took slow-motion footage of Rover on January 24.

Balliett said the bird circled a few times and ate the remains of a gull before heading south from the park.

Rover has been around for at least a couple weeks and hope is soaring that he will stay.

ALSO READ | 75-year-old post-Holocaust letter detailing family’s death found at NY flea market

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube