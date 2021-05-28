Balika Vadhu Actor Neha Marda Confirms The Offer, Says I Can Win

Balika Vadhu Actor Neha Marda Confirms The Provide, Says I Can Win





Bigg Boss 15 contestant: The speculations concerning the contestants' names for Bigg Boss 15 have already surfaced on social media. TV actor Neha Marda might simply be the primary confirmed contestant on the present this season. In her newest interview with a information portal, Neha revealed that she has been approached for Bigg Boss 15 and she or he's now considering of accepting the provide and 'profitable the present'.

Neha, who had labored within the widespread Colours TV present Balika Vadhu as Gehna, is at present seen in Zee TV's present Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. Whereas chatting with India At present lately, she revealed that she has been provided Bigg Boss a whole lot of instances however she refused to take part considering that she will be able to't stay away from her household with a whole cut-off from the remainder of the world. Nevertheless, with the lockdown restrictions in place, she is attending to shoot away from her household in a strict bio bubble that requires her to remain disconnected from the remainder of the world and stay with restricted means. Neha mentioned that this has ready her for her journey contained in the Bigg Boss home.

She was quoted as saying, "I am being provided Bigg Boss for the final 4 years and this 12 months additionally I have acquired a name for Bigg Boss 15. Yearly I refused to do the present considering I gained't be capable to do it. I thought I gained't be capable to keep locked with no contact with anybody. I thought a present like Bigg Boss was not value me however now the state of affairs during which we're capturing seems like being on Bigg Boss."

She defined the way in which she is at present residing and dealing. Neha mentioned, “Right here we’ve telephones however we’re cut-off from the skin world. Now we have to regulate in restricted means. Typically we’re comfortable, typically unhappy. We even miss our households. We’re capturing in a bio bubble so neither can we exit nor anybody from exterior can meet us. It’s like a mini-trial for Bigg Boss home.” She added, “I assume now after this expertise if I go to Bigg Boss, I’ll be a powerful contender. If I go on Bigg Boss, I can win the present.”

So, if every little thing goes tremendous, the viewers might see Neha getting into the controversial home this 12 months. The actor married Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in 2012. Her debut TV present was Saath Rahega At all times on Sahara One. Be careful this house for all the most recent updates on Bigg Boss 15!