Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor REVEALS her wedding plans with boyfriend, Milind Chandwani





Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor just lately revealed that she is in a relationship with Roadies fame Milind Chandwani. She had shared a cute collage of the duo with a mushy caption, which reads, “La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I’ve discovered the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava?) This sort human is mine. And I’m his.. eternally.. All of us deserve a associate that understands us, believes in us, conjures up us, helps us develop & really cares for us. However, most of us really feel that it is not possible to seek out such a associate. So, it appears like a dream, however it’s actual! So so so actual! I pray for all of you .. I need u all to really feel what I’m feeling at this time..” Now in an interview with Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Avika Gor revealed that she had met Milind for the primary time at a get-together in Hyderabad and preferred him immediately. Additionally Learn – Sasural Simar Ka actress Avika Gor is a sight to behold in these photos

She mentioned that it was not like love at first sight, however Avika preferred Milind first and expressed her emotions to him. She additionally shared that it was identical to South movies the place the actress expresses her emotions for the hero after which the hero realises his love for heroine. She additionally spoke about their wedding plans. Avika mentioned, “Oh, I’m too younger although. However sure, if Milind needs to get married proper now or he says let’s get married tomorrow, I’m all prepared.” Earlier, Avika had revealed that her members of the family had examined constructive for Coronavirus. She had penned down an emotional observe on social media. Additionally Learn – Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor seems like a dream in these photos

Avika Gor wrote, “It is scary on the market. Nearly 2 lakh folks have misplaced their lives based on the official figures, and everyone knows the actual numbers are at the very least 4-5 instances. Greater than 17 million(formally) have been impacted by the virus in our nation, lots of whom would possibly undergo some well being penalties sooner or later. Our healthcare system is overburdened and there is not a lot that may be performed about it proper now. All we will do is assist one another in no matter manner doable and do all the pieces to cease the unfold ASAP.” Additionally Learn – Avika Gor pens a heartfelt observe, revealing how her household emerged from COVID-19 safely, however says, ‘Do all the pieces to cease the unfold ASAP’

