‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Avika Gaur got glamorous photoshoot done, fans showered love on pictures

New Delhi. TV actress Avika Gaur got a lot of popularity from the serial ‘Balika Vadhu’. In this serial, she appeared in the role of Choti Anandi. He won everyone’s heart with his acting. He got popularity from house to house with this show. After that he worked in many shows. But even today people know her by the name of Anandi. Apart from acting, Avika grabs a lot of headlines from social media. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos every day. Now recently she has got her photoshoot done, whose pictures are becoming quite viral.

These pictures have been shared by Avika Gaur from her Instagram account. In the pictures, she is seen in a white color dress. With this, he is wearing matching ear rings. At the same time, nude makeup is done. Her look looks quite stunning in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Avika wrote in the caption, ‘The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

Avika’s latest photoshoot is being liked a lot. More than 60 thousand likes have come on his post. Also, fans are praising him by commenting.

Let us inform that Avika Gaur made her debut in the South with the 2013 Tollywood film Uyyala Jampala after working in the serial. She received the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut for this film. After this she also appeared in some other South films. During this time he also continued to work in TV. She played a double role in the show Sasural Simar Ka which started in the year 2011. His character of Roli was well-liked. Apart from this, she has also appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5 as a wild card. Fear Factor has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. Apart from acting, she also remains in the limelight for her personal life. She is dating ex-contestant of Roadies Milind Chandwani for a long time.



