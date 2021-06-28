Balika Vadhu Season 2 Teaser Out, Vansh Sayani plays baby bride character | Love will come to see Balika Vadhu’s new happy, smiling face very cute

New Delhi: The second season of TV’s popular show ‘Balika Vadhu’ is going to start. All new characters are going to be seen in the show, which will be played by new actors. The makers of the show have also shared the teaser of the show on social media handles. In the video that surfaced, a cute little girl is seen, who is seen enjoying her childhood days. If the video progresses a bit, then the talk of the girl’s marriage starts.

‘Anand’ is returning

The special thing is that Capricorns are heard saying in the video that ‘Anandi’ is coming back. In such a situation, speculations are being made whether Avika Gor will play the role of the elder ‘Anandi’. Let us tell you, Avika Gaur played the lead role in the first season of ‘Balika Vadhu’. The name of his character was also ‘Anandi’.

Makers announced

Along with sharing the video, the makers of the show wrote, ‘Child marriage is a bad practice, which is still alive in the society. To eradicate this, a new Anandi has been born, a new Balika Vadhu has taken birth. Balika Vadhu Season 2 is coming soon…’ According to the news, child artist Shreya Patel will play the role of a small bride. Shreya Patel has been seen earlier in ‘Aapki Nazaronne Sanga’. Along with this, ‘Bal Veer’ actor Vansh Sayani will be seen in the role of the groom.

These actors became popular

It is being told that the shooting of the show ‘Balika Vadhu’ in Rajasthan has been completed, now further shooting will be done in Mumbai. Let me tell you, all the actors of the old season were well-liked by the people. Be it the child artist of Dadi Sa to Anandi-Jagiya or the character of Shivraj Shekhar, people liked it very much. Artists like Siddharth Shukla, Avika Gaur, Anup Soni have been hit by the show.

