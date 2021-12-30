Ball drop test set ahead of New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, New York City



TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — Preparations are in full swing for the big New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

There will be a test run for the ball drop on Thursday afternoon.

The nearly 12,000-pound ball will be lit up and sent up the 130-foot pole atop One Times Square.

Earlier this week workers installed the 192 sparkling Waterford crystal triangles to the ball.

The 2022 ball is capable of displaying a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and contains more than 32-thousand energy-efficient LEDs.

NYPD officials are also expected to outline the security measures they’re taking for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Meantime, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio said there would be no more changes to the scaled-back plan for the evening.

New Year’s Eve in Times Square is a go with the previously announced reduced crowds, Mayor de Blasio said on Thursday.

When asked if there was a chance those plans would be further modified, Mayor de Blasio said, “No. This is the decision we have made.”

The lineup of performers for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest was also announced.

The New Year’s Eve ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET on Friday with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball atop One Times Square.

