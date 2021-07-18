Ballet Soloist’s ‘Swan Dive’ Is a Candid Account of Ballet Culture
The courageous part wasn’t writing the book.
“The Courageous Thing,” Georgina Pazcoguin said in an interview, “will be entering the rehearsal studio on August 3.”
Like many ballet dancers these days (at least it seems), Pazcoguin wrote a memoir. Hers is not shy. In “Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina”, this New York City Ballet soloist writes candidly about Peter Martins, the former head of the company – she calls him her psychological abuser – as well as members of the staff. and dancers, including Amar Ramasar. , one of the male directors who lost his job after a photo-sharing scandal in 2018, and was later reinstated.
Some of the experiences Pazcoguin recounts are disturbing, others are just plain weird. She writes that for years Ramasar would greet her in class “coming up close, whispering, ‘You look good today’, his eyes fixed on my chest, then he would focus on the camera lens. reach by – surprise! – polish my nipples. (In an email, Ramasar said “I categorically deny this allegation”; Martins did not respond to requests for comment.)
She writes about the time when repertory director Jean-Pierre Frohlich, rehearsing dancers in Jerome Robbins’ “The Concert,” told them to imagine the beauty of spring and “women walking around in tank tops and dresses. short, shorts! You know… ‘”He paused, she wrote, before ending” with this crazy bombshell:’ It’s amazing that more women aren’t raped these days. ‘”(Frohlich said that” he had not read the book and had no comments.)
Pazcoguin, 36, talks about his strained relationship with Thomas A. Lemanski, the director of rehearsal administration. And the time she ripped off her ACL, and “a greedy little ballerina literally pulled out her phone while I stood still and texted the ballet master and (the most slimy degree of opportunism) Peter Martins himself to run for the role. “
It is true that August 3 – the day the City Ballet begins rehearsals for its fall season – could be awkward for Pazcoguin. But for her, the real story isn’t in the book; that’s what happens next, both for her personally and for the art form.
The company’s first Asian American female soloist – her father is Filipino and her mother is Italian – she openly expresses her goal of bringing equality to the world of ballet. “Ballet is at a crossroads,” said Pazcoguin, who, along with Phil Chan, formed Final Bow for Yellowface, which aims to rid ballet of degrading and outdated portrayals of Asians. “We can either change and become relevant or it will fade away. It would be such a failure for me.
When she first presented a book to agents and publishers, she had in mind Anthony Bourdain’s memoir, “Kitchen Confidential.” “I saw myself in him in a very strange way,” she said. “How he rocked this world and did it so honestly and coming from a place of love.” This part was important to her for her book: “I love ballet and I love this company and I believe in it a thousand percent.
She ended up writing two versions. The first “didn’t dive into anything,” she said. “I read it and I was like ‘Wow, Gina, what a dodge’ and I started over.”
The second time around, she didn’t leave the painful stories aside, including the affair she had with a married lead dancer and the surgery she had to remove fat from her thighs after extreme dieting. and the exercise did not work. (Sad to say, but surgery was safer than starvation.)
The book – embellished with profanity – is not without humor. It focuses on Pazcoguin’s time as a student at the School of American Ballet affiliated with City Ballet and in the company, which she joined in 2003. She started writing about three years ago, when Martins was still in charge. In 2018, he resigned from his post amid charges of sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse. (He denied the allegations.)
“Swan Dive” begins with Pazcoguin summoning to meet Martins, in 2013. She was sure she was about to be fired. It had been two weeks since they had “a screaming match of epic proportions,” she wrote. “It ended with screaming as I ran down the hall.”
She braced herself for the shame of the fat (it always happened to her thighs) or being told she wasn’t fully engaged. But the meeting took place differently: Martins promoted her to soloist, a rank she still holds.
Pazcoguin, to her dismay, remains the only female soloist who has not played the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker by George Balanchine”. As for being promoted to principal dancer? “It’s their decision,” she said of current company directors Jonathan Stafford (artistic director) and Wendy Whelan (associate artistic director). “It’s not my shot. I have not given up on being promoted. I always want to think I’m in the race.
One point that Pazcoguin makes in “Swan Dive” is that she was not considered a classical dancer in terms of her roles, which tend towards the more theatrical and contemporary. (Her portrayal of Anita in Robbins’ “West Side Story Suite”, a version of the musical performed by the City Ballet, is amazing.) She said she would love to star in “Symphony in Three Movements” and “La Valse”, Balanchine ballets with an inherent drama.
“I’m not saying I want to be White Swan,” Pazcoguin said, referring to the role of Odette, the princess in “Swan Lake”. She burst out laughing. “I have a good idea of what I could have an interesting idea about, and it might not be who has lived in it before. “
Considering the path her dancing career has taken, Pazcoguin remembers when she was a student at the School of American Ballet; it coincided with the September 11 attacks which traumatized her. She developed an eating disorder. “It was just a way for me to deal with this grief – it had nothing to do with the weight,” she said. “It ruined my body. It really allowed me to be a mess for years to come. “
At the time, her poor health resulted in a stress fracture, which prevented her from playing the lead role of Balanchine’s “Ballo della Regina” in the school’s annual workshop performances. Merrill Ashley, the virtuoso ballerina for whom it was made, trained her. If she had interpreted “Ballo”, would Martins have later chosen her for more classic and technical roles? “Or even worse,” she said, “would I still have the same career?”
In an interview, Ashley said she agreed with Pazcoguin that things could have turned out differently if she could have performed “Ballo”. “Her foot was so bad, and ‘Ballo’ is the worst ballet you can try to dance with the wrong foot,” Ashley said.
Pazcoguin now believes part of the reason she was retained in the business was race related. “A lot of comments are presented in a correction,” she said. “As you should correct this. Then you get the comment off, and you’re like, what? I cannot correct my features. And that’s when you say to yourself, what just happened?
If she had said anything at the time, “it would have turned out very badly for me,” she said, although in retrospect she realizes she was having some of those behind-the-scenes conversations. .
One was with Albert Evans, then a ballet master. Evans, just the second black dancer to become a principal at the City Ballet (he died in 2015), admitted that she was in pain. “He said to me, ‘You keep working,'” Pazcoguin said. “‘I to see you.’ I had no idea we were having a conversation about the race, but we did.
She recalled that after Ashley saw her perform in Robbins’ “NY Export / Opus Jazz” for the first time, she told him, “You have no idea how many people ask me who was. the dark haired woman, ”Pazcoguin mentioned. “She said to me, ‘You have to get out of here. He will never use you like you should be used.
Ashley said she didn’t remember the “Opus Jazz” part of the commentary, but that didn’t surprise her. She remembers talking to Pazcoguin, who had been with the company for a few years and didn’t start dancing much: “She came to me and asked my opinion, and I said, ‘What is your goal? What kind of dance do you really want? ‘”
She thought Pazcoguin could be a star on Broadway, but this classic ballet was a different story because, “I didn’t think she was going to automatically be given classic roles,” Ashley said. “We would give him more contemporary, more dramatic things. I was trying to be frank with her.
There were a lot of things that were beyond Pazcoguin’s control. “I look pretty Asian when I do my makeup,” she said. “I can’t change that. I cannot change my body type, my heritage. I will never be a slim body type. And so that’s where the creation of “thugs” came from.
“Sometimes,” she added, “you just need to embrace what makes you different.”
And Pazcoguin’s career has extended beyond many of his fellow dancers. She took time off to perform on Broadway in “Cats” and also appeared on the FX show “Fosse / Verdon”. In October, she will dance a trio of works originally performed by Gwen Verdon as part of the Verdon Fosse Legacy presentation at the Fall for Dance Festival at City Center.
Pazcoguin, who spent much of the pandemic in Los Angeles, hasn’t had it easy the past two years; leaving New York temporarily helped her focus on her sanity and prepare for the publication of her book. “I knew this would be the biggest roller coaster ride of my life,” she said. “There is nothing wrong with a choreographer. There is no fault of a director. This is all me.”
And while it sounds like a review of her workplace, Pazcoguin sees “Swan Dive” as a deep look at herself – as a person and as an artist.
“It’s a necessary step to have confidence in myself and the ability that I can be at the forefront and own it,” she said. “I can stand here as a multicultural Asian American woman and be the queen. And be the rogue ballerina. And be a mess. And be completely in place. I have an interesting story and I have something to say and what I have to say carries weight. I can be the main character.
#Ballet #Soloists #Swan #Dive #Candid #Account #Ballet #Culture
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.