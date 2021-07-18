Ballet Soloist’s ‘Swan Dive’ Is a Candid Account of Ballet Culture

The courageous part wasn’t writing the book.

“The Courageous Thing,” Georgina Pazcoguin said in an interview, “will be entering the rehearsal studio on August 3.”

Like many ballet dancers these days (at least it seems), Pazcoguin wrote a memoir. Hers is not shy. In “Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina”, this New York City Ballet soloist writes candidly about Peter Martins, the former head of the company – she calls him her psychological abuser – as well as members of the staff. and dancers, including Amar Ramasar. , one of the male directors who lost his job after a photo-sharing scandal in 2018, and was later reinstated.

Some of the experiences Pazcoguin recounts are disturbing, others are just plain weird. She writes that for years Ramasar would greet her in class “coming up close, whispering, ‘You look good today’, his eyes fixed on my chest, then he would focus on the camera lens. reach by – surprise! – polish my nipples. (In an email, Ramasar said “I categorically deny this allegation”; Martins did not respond to requests for comment.)

She writes about the time when repertory director Jean-Pierre Frohlich, rehearsing dancers in Jerome Robbins’ “The Concert,” told them to imagine the beauty of spring and “women walking around in tank tops and dresses. short, shorts! You know… ‘”He paused, she wrote, before ending” with this crazy bombshell:’ It’s amazing that more women aren’t raped these days. ‘”(Frohlich said that” he had not read the book and had no comments.)