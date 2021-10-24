BallonD’Or Lionel Messi Ahead Of Lewandowski, Ronaldo And Benzeman In Recent Poll

The race for Ballond’Or has gained instigation with Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi looking clear favorite to win the coveted prize. According to the rearmost bean conducted by MARCA, Messi surfaced as the top contender for the award with 34 percent of the canvassers advancing in his favor. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich player Robert Lewandowski are alternate and third on the list with 26 percent and 11 percent votes in their favor, independently.

Messi’s stats

Messi is still looking in great form despite the age not being on his side. Messi has scored an aggregate of 40 pretensions in 2021, including 14 assists in 48 appearances for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and his public side Argentina. Messi has won two glories this time to make his case for Ballond’Or indeed stronger. Messi won Copa del Rey with Barcelona and Copa America with Argentina, his first for the public platoon.

In 2019, Messi won his record sixth Ballond’Or title 10 times after he won his first. Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo to come the player with the most golden shoes as he was before tied with the Portuguese striker at 5.

The 2021 Ballon d’Or 30- man shortlist

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/ Juventus)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea/ Inter Milan)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/ Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

