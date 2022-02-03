Baloch Liberation Army claimed to have killed 100 PAK soldiers with the capture of Pakistan Military Camps in Panjgur and Nushki

Baloch insurgents have attacked a frontier corps and an army base in Panjgur and Nushki areas in Balochistan province. The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed that more than 100 soldiers have been killed in two military camps in Pakistan. In a February 3 press release, the Balochistan Liberation Army claimed that major parts of the Panjgur and Nushki military camps in Pakistan are still under its control. However, the Pakistan Army has rejected the BLA’s claims and confirmed the death of one soldier.

The BLA claims that the military camps have been almost completely destroyed in this attack, and it has also been claimed that Pakistan has barred the media from broadcasting the news about the attack. The Baloch insurgents said that the claim made by the Inter-Services Public Relations of the Pakistan Armed Forces that the attacks had been foiled was false. The released statement also said that the attacks are still going on with full force.

Earlier, the media wing of the Pakistan Army had said that armed assailants attacked two camps of security forces in Balochistan province, killing at least four terrorists and a soldier in the fierce gunfight. The Pakistani army claimed that the Baloch Liberation Army’s attack in retaliation had been thwarted and the insurgents had suffered heavy losses in this retaliation.

However, the claim being made by the insurgents is contrary to the claim of the Pakistan Army. The BLA has claimed that at least 100 Pakistan soldiers have been killed in the attack by them. The Baloch Liberation Army has recently intensified attacks on security forces and installations. According to reports, firing is still going on from both the sides. Earlier, 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack by Baloch rebels.