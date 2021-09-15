Balrampur Hospital News: Lucknow K Balrampur Hospital Why the solution is bad: The condition of Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow is bad

Highlights Patients are not treated under the name of corona test

A young man injured in the accident was suffering for hours for treatment

Negligence from doctors and staff

Hemendra Tripathi, Lucknow

The emergency wards built in the hospitals are meant to handle the critical condition of the patients and provide first aid with immediate effect, but the pictures of the emergency wards present at the Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow say something else. The negligence shown by the doctors and staff in the ward was seen once again on Tuesday evening. Where a patient admitted due to an accident on Monday night did not come to see a doctor even after 24 hours.

No one to see the report

Hur Fatima, wife of Sheikh Gufran, who was admitted to Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow on Monday night, said Gufran had a two-wheeler accident in Farrukhabad district on Monday afternoon. Due to his critical condition, he was rushed to Lucknow and was rushed to Balrampur Hospital. The nurse present at the hospital emergency gave an injection of glucose late at night. In addition, he said he would start treatment after receiving a report after taking a blood sample. Hur Fatima says a report of Gufran’s blood was received Tuesday morning, but no doctors or other staff came to see him. In this case, treatment on the patient was stopped.

Doctors playing with the patient’s soul in the guise of a corona report

Gufran’s relatives said that 24 hours after admission, that is, until Tuesday night, no doctor knew the patient’s condition. As a result, the patient’s condition continued to deteriorate. Under repeated pressure from family members, late at night, the nurse injected glucose. Some time later, when the nurse who came to the scene was asked to treat, she asked for treatment after the patient had a corona test. Relatives allege that it has been more than 30 hours since the patient was admitted, but to date doctors have not started treatment on the patient, which has also ruled out endangering the patient’s life.

Patients who did not spend the night on the emergency floor

The emergency ward of Balrampur Hospital is being neglected by doctors and nurses along with other staff. Late Tuesday evening, an invisible female patient was found lying on the floor of the ward. During the interrogation, people said he was mentally weak. Which made her lie down for the last several hours. Such a situation raises big questions on the claims and arrangements for better treatment by the hospital administration.