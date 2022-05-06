Baltimore 12, 13-year-old boys arrested for allegedly stealing car from body shop



Baltimore Police took two boys, aged 12 and 13, into custody after they tried to steal a car from a body shop.

The teens enter a body shop yard on the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood of Baltimore, southwest of the city.

“Once inside the yard, teenagers worked at a concert to steal a car,” the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) wrote in a Thursday press release posted on Facebook. “One of the teenagers broke the car window, pushed the other car and started fleeing [i]n yard exit barrier. Another teenager opened the garage yard gate so they could escape. “

A mechanic working in a car at a body shop witnessed the alleged theft and contacted authorities.

The two boys drove “recklessly” around the southwestern district, “drawing the attention of citizens who saw a suspicious vehicle in the area.” They eventually hit a civilian vehicle.

A BPD helicopter assisted officers in the department’s regional auto theft taskforce in locating the stolen vehicle “which eventually moved to Baltimore County and crashed in the 4300 block of southwest Boulevard.”

Officers took the 12- and 13-year-old boys into custody for auto theft and traffic violations. They were then taken to a local hospital and will later face formal charges, police said.

Anyone can submit anonymous tips at the Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or send an anonymous tip to the MCS of Maryland website.