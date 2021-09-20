Baltimore Flip The Script And Beats Kansas City

In the third quarter, with Kansas City up, 35-24, Mahomes escaped a passing crowd as he stepped into the pocket, but was soon hit by a defender. As he fell, he threw the ball towards Kelsea, but cornerback Tavon Young jumped ahead and stopped it. Baltimore later scored a touchdown of five plays. Coach Andy Reid said he would have preferred Mahomes to pick up a sack in that position, but he had seen him avoid similar situations.

“You don’t want him to throw them, but he has made some plays while doing it,” Reid said. “In that case, he’ll probably want to take that one back.”

Kansas City’s defense allowed Baltimore to run for 251 yards, a performance Reid credited with defenders not getting out of the block and handling poorly. Near the end of the fourth quarter, he allowed Jackson to circle a 14-play drive that ended in Jackson running for a one-yard touchdown.

With a score of 36–35, the Kansas City offense had an opportunity to enter field goal range, but Clyde Edwards-Heller ran back and stumbled while giving the Ravens the ball. Jackson converted a fourth-down attempt to maintain the win.

After losing in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders last Monday, the Ravens now face a favorable schedule for next month, rebuilding two of their next three opponents, the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts, whose quarterback Carson Wentz had suffered a potentially severe ankle injury. Injury against the Los Angeles Rams. But for now, Jackson and his teammates are happy to get over their kryptonite, regardless of how it’s done.

“Whether you win or lose, whether it’s at the quarterback or not at the quarterback, it’s always ‘Lamar this, Lamar that’,” said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. “It’s really huge for him. I’m happy for him that he got zero, oh and whatever, off his plate, and really happy as a unit.”