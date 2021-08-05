Baltimore Math Professor Who Sold Grades for Cash Gets One Year in Jail
A math lesson Professor Edward C. Ennels taught at Baltimore City Community College was, according to prosecutors, fairly straightforward: $ 150 for a C; $ 250 for a B; and $ 500 for an A.
And in some courses, an A can cost as little as $ 300.
In the seven months of last year, Mr Ennels, 45, solicited bribes from 112 students and received 10 payments from nine students, for a total of $ 2,815, said Thursday the Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh in a statement.
In another ploy, Mr Ennels sold online access codes that allowed students to view course materials and complete homework, prosecutors said. From 2013 to 2020, he sold 694 access codes for around $ 90 each.
Mr Ennels, a 15-year college professor who served on the faculty’s Senate Ethics and Institutional Integrity Committee, pleaded guilty in Baltimore County Circuit Court Thursday to 11 counts of misdemeanor , including corruption and misconduct in the line of duty, prosecutors say and online. court records.
He was given a 10-year suspended prison sentence except for one year and served in a local prison. He was also ordered to pay $ 60,000 in restitution and will be on probation for five years upon his release.
Mr Frosh said in his statement that Mr Ennels employed “an elaborate criminal scheme to take advantage of his students”, including using multiple pseudonyms to hide his identity.
In March 2020, Mr Ennels sent an email using one of his pseudonyms, “Bertie Benson”, to another of his pseudonyms, “Amanda Wilbert,” prosecutors said in a statement. In the email, “Benson” offered to complete “Wilbert’s” math homework, guaranteeing him an A for $ 300, prosecutors said.
Then, as “Wilbert,” Mr. Ennels forwarded that email to 112 students enrolled in a class he was teaching, prosecutors said. “Ennels would often haggle with students over the amount of the bribe and set different prices depending on the course and grade desired,” the statement said.
Most of the students refused to pay the bribes and Mr. Ennels “often persisted, offering to reduce the amount of the bribe or offering payment plans,” the statement said.
According to the statement, a student rejected the $ 500 solicitation for an A by saying, “Oh, I didn’t sorry. I will be sure to continue studying and pass my exam. Mr Ennels’ response, according to prosecutors: “How much can you afford?”
This student ultimately paid a bribe, according to prosecutors, who did not say how much this particular student paid.
A phone message left at Baltimore City Community College, which has about 14,000 students, many from the Baltimore City area, was not immediately returned Thursday evening.
Benjamin J. Herbst, an attorney for Mr Ennels, said in an interview Thursday evening that Mr Ennels did what he did “solely to deal with a gambling addiction” and was “in no way motivated “by greed. He hasn’t lived a lavish lifestyle and hasn’t put the money aside for later, Mr. Herbst said.
“He’s a good person, he loved his job, he loved his students,” he said of Mr. Ennels. “He will go beyond that.
Alain Delaquérière contributed to the research.
