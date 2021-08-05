Baltimore Math Professor Who Sold Grades for Cash Gets One Year in Jail

A math lesson Professor Edward C. Ennels taught at Baltimore City Community College was, according to prosecutors, fairly straightforward: $ 150 for a C; $ 250 for a B; and $ 500 for an A.

And in some courses, an A can cost as little as $ 300.

In the seven months of last year, Mr Ennels, 45, solicited bribes from 112 students and received 10 payments from nine students, for a total of $ 2,815, said Thursday the Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh in a statement.

In another ploy, Mr Ennels sold online access codes that allowed students to view course materials and complete homework, prosecutors said. From 2013 to 2020, he sold 694 access codes for around $ 90 each.

Mr Ennels, a 15-year college professor who served on the faculty’s Senate Ethics and Institutional Integrity Committee, pleaded guilty in Baltimore County Circuit Court Thursday to 11 counts of misdemeanor , including corruption and misconduct in the line of duty, prosecutors say and online. court records.