Baltimore mayor tests positive for covid

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday despite being vaccinated, his office said.

Mr Scott, 37, was asymptomatic and self-isolating at his home in the city, Cal Harris, a spokesman for the mayor, said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“It could have been a different situation if Mayor Scott had not been vaccinated,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said city health officials were doing contact tracing on colleagues Mr Scott spoke to at outdoor events over the past weekend.