Baltimore mayor tests positive for covid
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday despite being vaccinated, his office said.
Mr Scott, 37, was asymptomatic and self-isolating at his home in the city, Cal Harris, a spokesman for the mayor, said in a statement on Monday afternoon.
“It could have been a different situation if Mayor Scott had not been vaccinated,” Mr Harris said.
Mr Harris said city health officials were doing contact tracing on colleagues Mr Scott spoke to at outdoor events over the past weekend.
A spokesman for the mayor said he attended two events on Saturday: the opening of a neighborhood center and an important ceremony for a development company. On Sunday, he made an appearance at the city’s parade of Latino nations.
Baltimore City Council member Zeke Cohen said Twitter on Monday that he accompanied the mayor to the parade, but later tested negative for the virus.
Mayer’s positive result came as Baltimore was grappling with a significant increase in new infections. According to the New York Times database on Sunday, the average number of daily new cases in the past seven days stood at 122.
During a plateau in early July, the daily average was 5 new cases per day. According to the Times database, slightly less than two-thirds of city residents eligible for vaccination have been fully vaccinated.
Mr Scott is trying to improve the city’s vaccination rate. He said last month that all city employees should be vaccinated by October 18.
